School hit amid cluster of COVID cases

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville has revealed that there is a small cluster of COVID-19 cases in Exuma, noting that up to 12 people have tested positive.

He said that at the LN Coakley High School there are five positive cases. The minister gave details before the weekly Cabinet meeting when he was asked about cases at the school.

“Yes, there was a small cluster of COVID-19 in Exuma. Up to 12 cases that are positive; five were from LN Coakley High School. Twenty-two have now gone into quarantine in the community as part of the surveillance mechanism,” Dr Darville told reporters yesterday.

“This morning, I have a team of about 11 individuals who will go into Exuma to finalise the data, but I want to assure the community that it is an isolated cluster that is now presently under control. From time to time throughout the country, we do find ourselves in situations with mild clusters of COVID-19 positive cases.

“I want to thank the team at the zonal health services for a job well done, they have been in close contact with our surveillance team. My team will be on the ground at probably about 11 o’clock, to do the final assessments and to do some additional testing. While we are there, we will also be reviewing some aspects of the Exuma main health services with another group, but as we speak, the cluster is presently under control.

“So now it’s just basically to go into the community for those who are part of the surveillance team to do some additional assessments. And hopefully, if there’s one or two individuals who have been exposed to be brought into the quarantine mechanism, we will resolve this issue.”

He said the five cases from the school are students.

Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president Belinda Wilson said the union will be keeping a close eye on this situation.

“The Bahamas Union of Teachers is aware of the students who have tested positive for COVID-19 LN Coakley High School in Exuma. The students are from grades 9,10, and 11,” she said.

“All the students from the various classes were taken to the clinic in Georgetown for COVID testing. The school and the bus have been cleaned and sanitised.

“Meetings are being held with stakeholders and our area vice president for the southern Bahamas who is a teacher at the school is on the ground and keeping me updated.”

Chester Cooper, MP for the area, expressed confidence the matter is being handled but believes the message is the virus is not completely gone.

“I think the message really is that whilst COVID is contained, it’s not eliminated. And the message to my constituents is the same message that the minister and the Ministry of Health is giving across the country. Continue to exercise sensible precautions. Continue to sanitise. “Continue to be very diligent about your surroundings. If you can avoid large crowds you do so,” Mr Cooper said.

“I’m confident that the Ministry of Health is actively engaged with the processing and monitoring of the incidents that have been reported in one of the schools. No doubt they will have a full report.”

Dr Darville said public health facilities are still offering free testing.

“We have free testing at all of our clinics, that has never closed. We had some free testing sites, they’re still open as part of our free testing mechanism. During the Christmas holidays, there were some mild spikes. It has to do with a lot of people travelling; a lot of interaction.”