ARRESTS AT CARICOM: Lincoln Bain detained during Baha Mar protest, Tribune reporter’s phone taken by police officer

HRB: ‘SHOCKED AND APPALLED’ AT JOURNALIST’S TREATMENT BY POLICE
HUMAN Rights Bahamas said it “is shocked and appalled” by reports that police officers confiscated the mobile phone of a local journalist and threatened another with arrest for attempting to report on a demonstration taking place at Baha Mar where officials were gathered ahead of a CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.
This comes after a Tribune reporter’s phone was taken by a police officer yesterday as she was filming Coalition of Independents supporters and the party’s leader Lincoln Bain who were demonstrating at the site. The phone was later returned. However, police also attempted to detain a Tribune photographer at one point as he was taking photos of the incident.
Mr Bain and several supporters were arrested yesterday.
“The media is on the front line when it comes to preserving the integrity of our democratic institutions and defending the public’s right to know,” Human Rights Bahamas [HRB] said in a statement.
“Theirs is a sacred role in any free and open society and reporters should not be impeded in the execution of their duties in any way by agents of the state, especially when operating in public areas where any member of the public has a lawful right to move around freely, film or take photographs.
“State agencies that seek to hinder and obstruct the free media and intimidate and silence reporters are to be condemned for engaging in authoritarian, anti-democratic behaviour. All Bahamians expect better of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the force’s leadership should be ashamed.”
The group called for a full apology from Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander “to those reporters whose rights were abused and to the media in general”.
The group said the public should be aware that there is no law prohibiting anyone from photographing or filming law enforcement in the execution of their duties. This includes police, immigration and defence force officers.
“The same is true of any civil servant, provided you do not violate another person’s confidentiality rights – for example by filming in a public medical facility,” HRB said. “A landowner may also apply restrictions to filming on their private property. But in general, members of the public can take pictures or record anything in plain view from a public space, including public officials.
“Particularly if you see officers engaged in brutality, corruption or other abuse, or if you suspect that some kind of abuse is about to take place, it is not just your right to record evidence and bear witness – it is your duty as a member of this society.”
Human Rights Bahamas said while it applauds the professionalism and bravery of all law enforcement officers, “in The Bahamas, like anywhere else in the world, when there are opportunities for abuse of power, such abuses are bound to occur”.
“It is illegal for the police or immigration to confiscate your property because you have filmed or photographed them. They have no lawful right to prevent you from recording their activities or force you to delete your recordings,” the advocacy group said.
By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
POLICE arrested activist Lincoln Bain as he and his supporters tried to demonstrate outside Baha Mar where regional leaders were gathered ahead of CARICOM meetings.
Mr Bain documented the protest on social media, going live on Facebook before his arrest. He claimed he and about 20 others were paid guests of Baha Mar.
He said they would not be protesting on the hotel’s premises but that the “street is ours” which is where he suggested they would gather.
Mr Bain was seen speaking privately with police as the number of supporters grew to a small group assembled on the sidewalk on the hotel’s property.
Supporters started to become upset when they saw barricades being put outside.
Mr Bain moved the supporters away from the hotel’s entrance so he could explain what happened.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we just had an interesting experience dealing with the police just now. I mean they were just calling everyone in the world just now to just try to get some help because they said … that’s what Wayne Munroe said, we wasn’t going to be able to protest here.
“The police came and told me they want to talk with me but they wanted me to go to walk across street with them. I said I’m not going in no bush. They wanted me to go over there in the bush to talk ... Eventually decided that they will talk to me right here... He said ‘You all aren't allowed to be here’. He said ‘did you get a permit?’ I said ‘no law requires us to get a permit.’ I said, ‘which law requires us to get a permit?’”
Mr Bain said after some back and forth with the officer about the issue, he told the officer that it is “illegal to interfere with a lawful assembly” adding that he showed the officer he was “a paying guest and many of us are paying guests” at Baha Mar.
However, the situation escalated when Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux arrived on the scene telling the group they needed to leave “now”.
Eventually, a number of officers took Mr Bain into a car while supporters shouted at officers, asking what he was being arrested for. A few supporters were pushed into other cars. Some people were on the ground as police arrested them.
It was not known why they were arrested.
During the incident, an officer in plain clothes grabbed a Tribune female reporter’s iPhone as she filmed what was going on.
After minutes of explaining to the individual that the woman was a reporter, the phone was returned - however, the officer did not explain why the phone was taken.
The Tribune then went across the street as police handcuffed a Lincoln Bain supporter. A man was heard saying, “Make sure their phone and things off”.
A few officers surrounded The Tribune’s male photographer at one point, however he was let go once it was explained he was with this newspaper and doing his job.
Police said they arrested 14 men and four women for Unlawful Assembly during the incident.
A news release said that sometime between 9am and 11am, officers posted at various check points in the Western district of New Providence, for the protection of VIP guests attending the CARICOM meeting, were met with resistance from a group.
Police said the group did not have proper authorisation to hold a protest and were asked to disperse and leave the area immediately – but they refused to do so. Eighteen people were then arrested for Unlawful Assembly, Resisting Arrest and Causing a Nuisance.
The release added “Police wish to inform members of the public that the safety and security of ALL Diplomats attending CARICOM will be treated seriously and with the strictest enforcement of the law. Additionally, the public is advised to avoid the conference area if they can as much as possible for the next two days.”
This is not the first time Mr Bain has been in trouble with law enforcement.
In October 2022, he with several supporters were arrested outside the House of Assembly after scores of them were at Parliament Square demanding that the government tackle what they deemed an “immigration crisis”.
Mr Bain and eight others were later charged in Magistrate’s Court with unlawful assembly and obstruction in connection with the protest. All nine defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.
Wayne Munroe, National Security Minister, was contacted about the protest and how The Tribune staff was treated by police. He said the property had to be secured to the high-level event.
“The area is being held as a sterile area because of the presence of the heads there inclusive of the Haitian President pro tem. Issues of security are exceptions to every constitutional guaranteed right other than the Article 18 right to protection against forced labour,” Mr Munroe said.
“The RBPF and its law enforcement partners are discharging their security obligations with regard to the Caricom meeting. You can search and find that the response is standard ... empowering irresponsible behaviour is not productive.”
When it was pointed out that the police took a reporter’s cell phone away, he said: “They should have returned your phone.”
Sickened 22 hours, 56 minutes ago
Did he make lunch reservations? Was he going to Starbucks to get a coffee? Surely the whole property is not closed to Bahamians?
Sickened 22 hours, 4 minutes ago
Is that the same inspector that always arrests Bain?
TalRussell 21 hours, 24 minutes ago
Seriously, when tooks like the colony's "Riot Security Forces" have showed up at the Chinese mega-Cable Beach Resort property in full military character to target for arrest of a lone Comrade Lincoln Bain.
Tooks place in a colony where it grows daily problematic for a "native" to find a business that will actually welcomes cash in exchange groceries, goods, medicines and services.
Sufficient make Comrade Jesus go - Jesus. ---- Well, yes, the scripture is there to back up such a claim, ---- Yes?
DonAnthony 21 hours, 11 minutes ago
I don’t believe or support 5% of what Lincoln Bain believes in but I am very grateful for him. He is offering a tremendous service to the nation by challenging the status quo and trying to hold the government accountable to the people.
TalRussell 20 hours, 25 minutes ago
@Comrade DonAnthony, the most significant difference between Comrades Lincoln Bain and Branville McCartney - shows that Lincoln's "political hunger roots" can be traced to slaves. --- Does cause you to freeze to think, ---- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 20 hours, 16 minutes ago
I dont like his tactics but if he "was" a paying guest this is really bad. It would mean the police are being used as the strongarm of the state.
TalRussell 20 hours, 11 minutes ago
@Comrade ThisIsOurs, no telling' what all kind of intelligence gathering is performed from "imported Security Cameras" affixed atop them 215 "also imported taller than normal heights of Coconut Trees" might actually be capturing, ---- Yes?
SP 17 hours, 52 minutes ago
In 1956, after the government imposed a 12-minute limit on parliamentary speeches, Milo Butler was arrested for throwing the Speaker's hourglass out of the window at the House of Assembly!
Hang in there Mr. Bain, you have the support of the majority of Bahamians.
bahamianson 17 hours, 44 minutes ago
No he doesn't, it is all politics. He is only posturing for the next election, like all others.
SP 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
What others do you speak of?
ThisIsOurs 17 hours, 17 minutes ago
No he does not have the support of the majority of Bahamians. He has a fringe group of radicals. Most people think he's on the verge of imploding. What I will say however is, many (not al) of the revolutionaries across history were probably half psychotic, over time and multiple story telling accounts, that psychosis gets transformed into "boldness" and "bravery"
LastManStanding 2 hours ago
Fringe...absolutely not. CoI put up very respectable numbers for a third party in this country.
hrysippus 14 hours, 44 minutes ago
SP; If you really believe Milo Butler "threw" the hour glass out of the window of the house of assembly please tell me how such a delicate glass object survived? Many people are sadly misinformed due the plp rewriting of our history, it was carefully handed out to one of the hundreds of plp supporters gathered outside in a piece of pre-arranged political theatre designed to impress the ignorant masses. I t worked really well.
SP 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
hrysippus; Bullshyt! In the future inform yourself properly before making an ass of yourself. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milo_Bu...">https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milo_Bu...
hrysippus 8 minutes ago
SP, You maket he common mistake of believe that Wikpedia is a source of absolute irrefutable truth. It is not, it is constantly evolving as the entries submitted are amended by those who have a deeper knowledge of the particular subject. The entry regarding the hour glass is based the accepted narrative but that narrative is simply wrong. Try it for yourself; throw an hourglass out of a window and see what happens. You will be picking up pieces. But thank you for taking the time to read my comment and then respond. My knowledge comes from speaking with someone who was there rather than an on line encyclopedia.
BONEFISH 15 hours, 25 minutes ago
The situation could have been handled better by the police. They need to be more professional with better training to deal with demonstrators. However Bain is simply a populist demagogue.
IslandWarrior 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
I am seeing the worsening disrespect for the Bahamian People's right to differ (in this democracy). And a Police force, with politically motivated intent, overstepping its constitutional boundaries by violently suppressing the start of a peaceful COALITION of Independents protests at Baha Mar during the opening day of the #caricom meetings.
COALITION of Independents leader Mr Lincoln Bain and a small group of protestors were violently arrested by an angry, ugly group of senior officers outside the resort's convention centre, where they gathered to protest what most Bahamians see as an immigration "crisis" in the country, where immigrants ( #haitian ) now represent up to 30% of the population of our small country of just over 400,000 people.
Leading up to the protest, Mr Lincoln Bain quoted from United Nations #un Conventions that guarantee citizens' right to peaceful protest. The protest should be seen as a 'serious concern ' by all Bahamians and not as political.
DreamerX 11 hours, 19 minutes ago
Saying most Bahamians is funny and probably just a lie. What even most basic UB survey or other survey conveyed this to you? Or is it, you have asked the persons in your own circles and believe this to be the nation?
Citing the UN for peaceful protests but for Lincoln Bain who scoffs and rages at all other UN guidelines on immigration and human rights is wanted two sets of standards.
IslandWarrior 7 hours ago
The Bahamas has always suffered from persons whose head is buried deep in the sand. If our immigration 'crisis' is not an issue to you, it may be because you are part of the problem, not an indigenous bonified 'Bahamain' and feel threatened that Bahamians are taking this stand. Or it could be one of the politically motivated who will easily sell out the Bahamas for a few pieces of silver and maybe a pat on the ass.
The reputable estimates state that the Bahamian population comprises 30% of Haitian people (from 1979 - 2021).
"Haitians living in the Bahamas is estimated at 80,000 out of a population of approximately 350,000 (20 Sept. 2009). Minority Rights Group International (MRG) stated that there are between 20,000 and 70,000 Haitians in the Bahamas, "making them the largest and most visible ethnic minority" in the country (2008). According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Haitians make up most of the migrant population in the Bahamas (May 2009)."
References: Amnesty International (AI). 2012. International Organization for Migration (IOM). May 2009. Refugee Studies Centre, Oxford University. 1 June 2009. Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS). 2 May 2011. Southwick, Katherine and M. Lynch. March 2009. Nationality Rights for All. United States (U.S.). 8 April 2011. Department of State. "The Bahamas," Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2010. [Accessed 17 May 2012].
Should you require additional information on the matter, you could open your eyes, clean away the sand, and see; if reading is a problem for you.
DreamerX 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
You still failed to show what informed you that "most Bahamians" are of this viewpoint that it's a crisis. But that can't be shown because you made it up right? Never asked or disagreed with approximate Hattian ethnic stats, which are being misused.
You also conveniently dropped this "February 2012, the daily newspaper The Nassau Guardian reported that the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the Bahamas are made up of illegal residents, persons with legal status, and those who have obtained Bahamian citizenship (13 Feb. 2012)"
The legal and long generational persons are part of your xenophobic and borderline prejudice "crisis"?
SP 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
DreamerX; please ask one of the thousands of unemployed and underemployed Bahamians how they feel about the supposed xenophobic and borderline prejudice "crisis"
DreamerX 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
Lincoln Bain is consistently a clown and saying he is a "paying guest' when he is forming a protest is even more clownish. Gun toting xenophobic actions that resort to lies and slander pose no respectable service to the country. Made the law abiding gun owners look like reckless fools. Anyone forming a 'protest' in form or function at Atlantis would be escorted away the same. The beach access protest of the past didn't as far as I can recall trespass on private property. I would have thought a failed political campaign would produce a better version of Lincoln Bain, but after the public rejection it seems to have only hardened his nationalistic small minded mission. Maybe he and his zealots can one day refine their dogmatic beliefs in fantasy and imagined plots into real productive aspects of Bahamian politics and social welfare. Until then, I wish nothing but misadventure to those that seek to spark hate and violence with the non-discerning flame of nationalistic rhetoric.
IslandWarrior 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Here living among us 'Still' is your classic 'traitor', a sellout, the kind of person who sees the fight by Bahamians for their rights in the Bahamas which is being sold out to foreign investors who are creating more and more 'no-go' zone for Bahamians in their own country and it's all ok to DreamerX, the current Bahamas is founded on protest, by from reading your post there can only be one of two conclusions, (you have no historical reference or connection to the Bahamas or a class of Bahamian still harbouring a colonial mentality)
Bahamians must wake up more to those among us who mean us ill will and are indifferent to the abuses and disenfranchisement that is developing for Bahamians.
DreamerX 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Why is it always the folks who claim protest is good also want to make dissent of their ideological pits to be called a betrayal of The Bahamas. It's easy to then jump up and now claim I'm not (truly) Bahamian or some (uncle tom). Everyone that disagrees or believes otherwise than you has to be demonized and named the enemy. My generational 'belonging' is deeply rooted and my familial class was never upper echelons, but even explaining that is beneath the discussion as this does not inform a persons beliefs....
IslandWarrior 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
If you claim that Bahamians exercising their right to protest is an "ideological pit, " we are in a more profound crisis, much bigger than our 'immigration siege.' Yet, for issues of national importance, regardless if it is Mr Lincoln, Milo, Lynden or Christy, any concerned Bahamian would, at his minimum, support the voices speaking out in protest to the country's present threat and not resort to some philosophical self-pandering to justify your apathetic position.
Sickened 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
If Bain was at Atlantis yesterday doing this not a christ thing would have happened to him. He could have protested like that anywhere yesterday, including parliament house, just not Baha Mar.
DreamerX 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
He was removed from Parliament square at least once so that's 2 out of 3 so far. He hasn't however convinced any constituency to elect him or his flock. When he or if does it at Atlantis we can revisit.
Flyingfish 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
It's only because they(governing elites) don't want him to have a rally, they fear organized demonstration of the Bahamian people. I don't see much sense of policy from him and his party, but the way the government is responding will only make him more popular and justify his action.
He essentially is not allowed to make a stand wherever it is most damaging to their image, whether it be Parliament Square or Baha Mar sidewalk. PLP refuses to accept they have lost the adoration of the Bahamian people just like their buddies the FNM.
mandela 4 hours, 38 minutes ago
It seems that all of our PMs of late have a dictatorial attitude and are afraid of demonstrations.
SP 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Pindling, Ingrahm, Christie, Minnis, and now Davis and their corrupt law enforcement have always governed the Bahamas as a democratic dictatorship!
M0J0 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Case of wrong place wrong time, if this was anywhere else in the world the same thing would have happened. When you have heads of nations, the area is locked down. I don't see why people are making it out to be Bahamians have no rights. Mins. Of National Security sent out a warning before the events, they did not listen in the name of what? Making an arse out of ones self.
Flyingfish 2 hours ago
I think people don't understand or see justification in the legality of what they are doing. In a democracy you can't have shadow laws that give you extraordinary powers and expect citizens to be ok with it.
What law gives anyone the right to be arrested on public land in such a manor.
LastManStanding 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Dog don't bark at parked car...Lincoln has been a more effective opposition figure than any of the PLP or FNM ever have, and this is while not even having a seat in Parliament. The only people against this man are the ones who are scared of their dark deeds coming to light.
SP 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
PM Davis is unquestionably terrified of Lincoln Bain and the COI. The police were in full tactical riot gear with machine guns and all at the Saunders Beach roundabout yesterday handling demonstrators with unnecessary brut force.
The PLP and FNM have turned the Bahamas into a police state to protect their systemic corruption apparatus just as Haiti did with their ton ton macoute police force and look at where they are today because of it!
Everyone is in total agreement that the PLP and FNM are indisputably corrupt and have all but destroyed our country and another political solution must be found before we end up a second Haiti.
Now that someone has emerged to take the lead for change he "isn't good enough for you"?
You people out there sitting in your ivory towers are too comfortable and not willing to throw your hats into the ring, but love to denounce everybody else.
All of you need to either get involved with being and supporting the change we desperately need or STFU and allow those that are actually in the trenches doing it to get it done!
M0J0 44 minutes ago
Lincoln Bain is not a threat to any political party at this time, and the police were in tactical gear because there are heads of nations in the Bahamas. If Lincoln really had Bahamians at heart he would never lead in the style he does, Lincoln is looking for attention and money, if yall gat the money to waist then stuff his pockets, in the name of saving the nation.lol
