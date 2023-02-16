ARRESTS AT CARICOM: Lincoln Bain detained during Baha Mar protest, Tribune reporter’s phone taken by police officer

HRB: ‘SHOCKED AND APPALLED’ AT JOURNALIST’S TREATMENT BY POLICE HUMAN Rights Bahamas said it “is shocked and appalled” by reports that police officers confiscated the mobile phone of a local journalist and threatened another with arrest for attempting to report on a demonstration taking place at Baha Mar where officials were gathered ahead of a CARICOM Heads of Government meeting. This comes after a Tribune reporter’s phone was taken by a police officer yesterday as she was filming Coalition of Independents supporters and the party’s leader Lincoln Bain who were demonstrating at the site. The phone was later returned. However, police also attempted to detain a Tribune photographer at one point as he was taking photos of the incident. Mr Bain and several supporters were arrested yesterday. “The media is on the front line when it comes to preserving the integrity of our democratic institutions and defending the public’s right to know,” Human Rights Bahamas [HRB] said in a statement. “Theirs is a sacred role in any free and open society and reporters should not be impeded in the execution of their duties in any way by agents of the state, especially when operating in public areas where any member of the public has a lawful right to move around freely, film or take photographs. “State agencies that seek to hinder and obstruct the free media and intimidate and silence reporters are to be condemned for engaging in authoritarian, anti-democratic behaviour. All Bahamians expect better of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the force’s leadership should be ashamed.” The group called for a full apology from Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander “to those reporters whose rights were abused and to the media in general”. The group said the public should be aware that there is no law prohibiting anyone from photographing or filming law enforcement in the execution of their duties. This includes police, immigration and defence force officers. “The same is true of any civil servant, provided you do not violate another person’s confidentiality rights – for example by filming in a public medical facility,” HRB said. “A landowner may also apply restrictions to filming on their private property. But in general, members of the public can take pictures or record anything in plain view from a public space, including public officials. “Particularly if you see officers engaged in brutality, corruption or other abuse, or if you suspect that some kind of abuse is about to take place, it is not just your right to record evidence and bear witness – it is your duty as a member of this society.” Human Rights Bahamas said while it applauds the professionalism and bravery of all law enforcement officers, “in The Bahamas, like anywhere else in the world, when there are opportunities for abuse of power, such abuses are bound to occur”. “It is illegal for the police or immigration to confiscate your property because you have filmed or photographed them. They have no lawful right to prevent you from recording their activities or force you to delete your recordings,” the advocacy group said.

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE arrested activist Lincoln Bain as he and his supporters tried to demonstrate outside Baha Mar where regional leaders were gathered ahead of CARICOM meetings.

Mr Bain documented the protest on social media, going live on Facebook before his arrest. He claimed he and about 20 others were paid guests of Baha Mar.

He said they would not be protesting on the hotel’s premises but that the “street is ours” which is where he suggested they would gather.

Mr Bain was seen speaking privately with police as the number of supporters grew to a small group assembled on the sidewalk on the hotel’s property.

Supporters started to become upset when they saw barricades being put outside.

Mr Bain moved the supporters away from the hotel’s entrance so he could explain what happened.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we just had an interesting experience dealing with the police just now. I mean they were just calling everyone in the world just now to just try to get some help because they said … that’s what Wayne Munroe said, we wasn’t going to be able to protest here.

“The police came and told me they want to talk with me but they wanted me to go to walk across street with them. I said I’m not going in no bush. They wanted me to go over there in the bush to talk ... Eventually decided that they will talk to me right here... He said ‘You all aren't allowed to be here’. He said ‘did you get a permit?’ I said ‘no law requires us to get a permit.’ I said, ‘which law requires us to get a permit?’”

Mr Bain said after some back and forth with the officer about the issue, he told the officer that it is “illegal to interfere with a lawful assembly” adding that he showed the officer he was “a paying guest and many of us are paying guests” at Baha Mar.

However, the situation escalated when Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux arrived on the scene telling the group they needed to leave “now”.

Eventually, a number of officers took Mr Bain into a car while supporters shouted at officers, asking what he was being arrested for. A few supporters were pushed into other cars. Some people were on the ground as police arrested them.

It was not known why they were arrested.

During the incident, an officer in plain clothes grabbed a Tribune female reporter’s iPhone as she filmed what was going on.

After minutes of explaining to the individual that the woman was a reporter, the phone was returned - however, the officer did not explain why the phone was taken.

The Tribune then went across the street as police handcuffed a Lincoln Bain supporter. A man was heard saying, “Make sure their phone and things off”.

A few officers surrounded The Tribune’s male photographer at one point, however he was let go once it was explained he was with this newspaper and doing his job.

Police said they arrested 14 men and four women for Unlawful Assembly during the incident.

A news release said that sometime between 9am and 11am, officers posted at various check points in the Western district of New Providence, for the protection of VIP guests attending the CARICOM meeting, were met with resistance from a group.

Police said the group did not have proper authorisation to hold a protest and were asked to disperse and leave the area immediately – but they refused to do so. Eighteen people were then arrested for Unlawful Assembly, Resisting Arrest and Causing a Nuisance.

The release added “Police wish to inform members of the public that the safety and security of ALL Diplomats attending CARICOM will be treated seriously and with the strictest enforcement of the law. Additionally, the public is advised to avoid the conference area if they can as much as possible for the next two days.”

This is not the first time Mr Bain has been in trouble with law enforcement.

In October 2022, he with several supporters were arrested outside the House of Assembly after scores of them were at Parliament Square demanding that the government tackle what they deemed an “immigration crisis”.

Mr Bain and eight others were later charged in Magistrate’s Court with unlawful assembly and obstruction in connection with the protest. All nine defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

Wayne Munroe, National Security Minister, was contacted about the protest and how The Tribune staff was treated by police. He said the property had to be secured to the high-level event.

“The area is being held as a sterile area because of the presence of the heads there inclusive of the Haitian President pro tem. Issues of security are exceptions to every constitutional guaranteed right other than the Article 18 right to protection against forced labour,” Mr Munroe said.

“The RBPF and its law enforcement partners are discharging their security obligations with regard to the Caricom meeting. You can search and find that the response is standard ... empowering irresponsible behaviour is not productive.”

When it was pointed out that the police took a reporter’s cell phone away, he said: “They should have returned your phone.”