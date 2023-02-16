Name the highway for boxing champion

EDITOR, The Tribune.

We, the Committee to Honour Elisha Obed, our first World Champion in an Independent Bahamas, formally make a request to government to name the East West Highway, The Elisha Obed Highway.

This is a very prestigious move but also one that is far overdue for this “people’s champion”, who have gone on. This man won a World Championship in 1975, only two years after we became an independent country. And although he was a humble man, we want to honour him and recognise him for what he did back in 1975.

Other countries in the Caribbean have honoured their sports heroes with even greater accolades than naming a street after them. But very few have taken on the mantle to elevate a young country to a world sporting platform by winning a world championship. Incidentally only 12 countries had a WBC Champion, and the Bahamas was one out of 12. A feat far beyond its time. We need to recognise him for our generations, by this simple act of appreciation.

Just look at other countries, Herb Mckenley and Arthur Wint who won Medals in the Olympics for Jamaica were honoured in a big way by their country. The two streets named after these gold Medal winners run into each other. Also Don Quarrie has a school named after him in Jamaica and a statue is in front of the National Stadium. Look at Usain Bolt, they have renamed a highway after him already. Jamaica knows how to honour its own.

In Trinidad, Hasely Crawford, who was their first Olympic Champion. They named a Stadium after him and a Highway. Brian Lara, a world class cricketer from Trinidad, he too was honoured by his country. Their pole vaulter in the Olympics also had a street named after him. Also their Boxer Claude Noel, who won the World Light heavyweight championship in 1981 has a street named after him.

So why can’t The Bahamas name a Highway after Elisha Obed. The list goes on and on with countries in the Caribbean who have honoured their sporting legends with naming of streets, or schools or stadium.

Look at Kirani James, they have named a highway after him when he won in the Olympics.

All we are asking for is for our government to recognize the magnitude of what Elisha Obed did and honour his legacy with the naming of the East-West Highway. Surely this can’t be too much for such a noble and magnanimous feat.

Elisha Obed was born to a Bahamian family, Mr and Mrs. Ferguson, on the 21st February, 1951, on the island of New Providence. He started boxing at the age of six and soon developed a knack for the sport. Many around him noticed that he had a passion for the sport and many volunteered to train him.

After winning numerous titles and awards in the sport, Elisha went on to winning the WBC World Boxing Championship on November 14, 1975, two years after The Bahamas became an Independent country. His motorcade from the airport after winning that championship was one of the biggest spectacles this country has ever seen.

Elisha then came home to defend his title before his home crowd. He went on to defend his title another time before finally losing the crown. But history was already made. Internationally they referred to Elisha Obed as an Icon. Locally we have failed to give him his true accolades.

Now with the naming of the East-West Highway, the Elisha Obed Highway, we will begin to right the wrong that has been done.

WELLINGTON Miller,

Chairman,

The Committee to HonoUr Elisha Obed

Former president, Bahamas Olympic Committee.