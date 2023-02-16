Road closures and diversions announced

A series of road closures and diversions for today were announced late last night.

The changes will take place between 4pm and 11pm.

Speaking about the closures in a voice note, Chief Superintendent David Lockhart said: "The traffic division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force wishes to remind the motoring public of the road closures and diversion that will take effect at 4pm this afternoon. We are asking all persons to avoid the area if you do not have to come in the Downtown area or any area around the Government House.

"We are asking those persons who are leaving their workplaces in the Downtown area to travel east on Bay Street as far as Collins Avenue to be able to travel south or to come around to travel west.

"We expect traffic congestion and we do expect delays so we just want the motoring public to be reminded of these road closures and diversions."

The closures, announced by the Office of the Prime Minister, are: Frederick Street between Bay and Princess Streets; Parliament Street between Bay and East Hill Street; East Hill Street between East Street and Peck Slope; Shirley Street between East and Frederick Streets; Market Street between Duke Street and School Lane; Baillou Hill Road between Dillet and Cumberland Streets; Dillet Street between Baillou Hill Road and Hospital Lane; Market Street between Bay Street and Duke Street; and George Street between Duke Street and King Street.

The diversions will be as follows: Traffic travelling north on Baillou Hill Road will be diverted west on Dillet Street; traffic travelling east on Meeting Street will be diverted south on Hospital Lane; and traffic travelling west on Shirley Street will be diverted north and south on East Street.

Also, local traffic leaving from the following streets will be diverted east out of the area: George Street, Market Street North, Frederick Street, Charlotte Street, Parliament Street and Bank Lane.