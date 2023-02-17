Man held without bail on attempted killing of a police officer and armed robberies

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday accused of two separate armed muggings and the attempted killing of a police officer in the nation’s capital last week.

Emerson Johnson, 25, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and two counts of armed robbery.

It is alleged that on February 9 in New Providence, while being concerned with others and being armed with a handgun, Johnson robbed Eugene Stuart of his Burgundy coloured 2011 Nissan March, which is valued at $3,500.

On the same day, it is further alleged that Johnson robbed Marquin Taylor of $50 in cash as well as his Alcatel phone.

Then on February 11, he is accused of attempting to shoot and kill CPL 3766 Arnold Fox. Following this argument with the police, Johnson was arrested for having a black .45 Glock Austria pistol.

Because of the gravity of the offences, the accused was told he was not required to enter a plea in court at that time. He was informed that his case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused was also told that as the magistrate did not have the jurisdiction to grant him bail he had the right to apply for it through the higher court.

Until bail is granted, the accused will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Johnson’s VBI is set for service on April 24. He is represented by attorney Alphonso Lewis.