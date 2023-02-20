Man held after death threats made against Prime Minister on Saturday

POLICE have a man in custody after he allegedly threatened on Saturday morning to kill Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis.

This comes nearly two weeks after a 58-year-old man was brought in for questioning for similar death threats against the nation’s leader.

According to police reports, around 8.20am on Saturday a man called Central Police Station and threatened to kill Mr Davis.

After this incident, a man was taken into police custody and had his cell phone confiscated for evidential purposes, police said. He is assisting police with their investigation.

This marks the second time this month that the Prime Minister received threats from alarming phone calls. On February 3, the Office of the Prime Minister received two anonymous death threats over the phone in the span of 15 minutes.

Since then a 58-year-old suspect was taken in for questioning about the alleged threats. This resulted in the Prime Minister having extra security measures taken to protect him.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander did not rule out earlier as to whether the prior incident might have had any connection to an earlier protest outside Parliament led by Lincoln Bain. There a protester was heard threatening to kill Mr Davis.

At a press conference following that incident, Commissioner Fernander highlighted the serious nature of such offences against the nation’s leader. He also called on Bahamians not to escalate things to that point.

“We, as Bahamians, it shouldn’t happen. When you’re talking about threatening the nation’s leader and we as Bahamians, how we got to this level in threatening individuals and you can go beyond the prime minister and individuals and we take this very seriously,” Commissioner Fernander said.