CRACKDOWN – PM: We cannot have shanty towns on our islands

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis pledged to take “decisive” action on shantytowns, saying prosecutions will be made where seen fit on the issue.
Mr Davis made his remarks during a national address last night during which he spoke about the issue of irregular migrants in the country and introduced “Operation Secure” to aid in tackling the unregulated communities.
The collaborative security operation is between the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Department of Immigration.
“The operation is focused on identifying irregular migrants, documented migrants, and Bahamians living in these communities, and addressing their status in a comprehensive and coordinated manner,” Mr Davis explained.
He noted the Supreme Court injunction - which had barred action on the removal of shanty towns - that was recently lifted.
He said for more than a year his administration was working to satisfy legal requirements - put in place by the Supreme Court - so it could take more “aggressive” action on shantytowns. He said intelligence gathered during this period has shown these communities are expanding.
“We cannot have shanty towns on our islands: they are unsafe, a hazard to public health, they are against the law, and they directly impact our way of life,” Mr Davis added.
This comes after Mr Davis suggested on Friday that the government will not immediately move to demolish shantytowns in the country despite the recent lifting of a shantytown injunction, saying it makes no sense “responding to a crisis to create another crisis.”
However, last night Mr Davis said it is a priority that “decisive action” be taken, which is based on laws of “our land.”
He noted undocumented migrants will continue to be processed and repatriated, as he said this effort will expand in the coming days as well as weeks.
For this year, 1,024 persons have already been repatriated, according to the prime minister.
In terms of undocumented migrants living in unregulated communities, he said they will be required to relocate at their expense or their employer’s expense, or face repatriation.
“And any Bahamian citizens found to be living in these communities will be required to relocate,” he stressed.
The prime minister also said that those who play a role in aiding the expansion of shanty towns will face prosecution.
He added: “Through Operation Secure, we will prevent the exploitation and abuse of migrants by unscrupulous landowners and businesses, holding accountable those with a reckless disregard for our laws. Operation Secure targets those entering our borders illegally, as well as any Bahamian citizen or legal resident who is breaking our laws.”
Mr Davis said people who are unlawfully leasing land, engaged in human smuggling, or employing migrants illegally will be prosecuted.
“If you are a Crown land holder who is unlawfully leasing land, you will be prosecuted,” he said.
“If you are engaged in human smuggling, you will be prosecuted. And if you are employing migrants illegally, you will be prosecuted.
“We will have a zero-tolerance policy for anyone seeking to break or circumvent the laws of The Bahamas.”
Additionally, consideration is being given for the construction of a new detention centre in Inagua. Mr Davis added that efforts are being made to strengthen Operation Secure and recruit more immigration officers.
The new centre would allow migrants who are detained anywhere in The Bahamas to be repatriated without the need to travel to New Providence.
Mr Davis also mentioned the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s ongoing efforts as well.
He said: “The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is completing the final phase of the Sandy Bottom Project. This multi-administration initiative is the largest capital investment project ever initiated by the government of The Bahamas to expand the Defence Force’s fleet. The additional ships have enhanced the defence force’s capabilities to carry out its mandate to secure our territorial waters.
“As we place the issue of undocumented migrants at the top of our agenda, we have been adding the necessary manpower in agencies like the Department of Immigration and the defence force to support these activities.
“The addition of a second detention centre and the introduction of additional ships demands more officers. Likewise, our recruitment efforts are supported by the provision of new equipment, machinery, vessels, and supplies needed to empower our officers to effectively execute their duties,” he added.
Mr Davis pledged to conduct action “swiftly” and “humanely”, noting there will be accountability to the Bahamian people on this commitment.
He stressed the government does recognise the need for action to be taken on immigration.
Comments
IslandWarrior 14 hours, 28 minutes ago
Wow, not a word to address Bahamian Police, with politically motivated intent, violently suppressed the start of a peaceful COALITION of Independents protest at Baha Mar during the opening day of the #caricom meetings.
killemwitdakno 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
That was incredibly unsafe for Bain to lead with foreign heads visiting.
Flyingfish 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
Sure, Lincoln Bain the infamous Assassin of ISIL threatened the safety of regional leaders. Yeah right!
moncurcool 14 hours, 2 minutes ago
So you have to give an address with those people standing behind you? What is the purpose for them?
Tired of just talk. Do something and then come and talk.
IslandWarrior 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
The remnants of our oppressive colonial past continue to persist in the present. The use of unlawful assembly, idle assembly, and disorderly behaviour as tactics by dictators and spineless leaders who rely on state agents as their personal, mindless enforcers is a shameful and agonizing reality in our nation. This is a stark reminder of why the PLP was consigned to political obscurity in 1992 and a warning to proceed with caution - many Bahamians are justifiably frustrated and on the verge of exploding.
K4C 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
irregular ?
What a load of .............
it's ILEGAL
SP 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Translation: ..... Nothing will change!
stillwaters 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Say they have a reason why they cannot move on shanty towns in the near future....oh Lord..excuses already and the conference just ended.Just talk, talk, talk.... there's no real substance to this man.
rosiepi 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
So where do those who do the work that Bahamians refuse supposed to live??
hrysippus 3 hours, 1 minute ago
Many people hate the Haitians, . Because they work too hard, . ... Heavy lifting in construction or weeding people's yard, .. .. Their school kids do the homework, .. ..Even Coming often top of the grade. ...Showing how little effort the local kids have made, ...Then persons seeking causes try to rile the people up. . .. ..Dispensing fear and anger from the nationalistic cup, . .. .A raw political agenda from a man who would be king. Pretending to be treading in the past footsteps of ping. sigh.
TalRussell 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
All that glitters is not gold, the old saying warns, but 'respect for the citizenship deserving' across the colony's Haitian neighbourhoods and communities may be just as valuable a 'forward 'proactive' move by The Colony's sitting government ---- If they were to appoint to the office of the premiership a 'creole parliamentary secretary' to the office of the premier,' ---- Yes?
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
I will never disrespect the Hatian people but there must be law and order shanty towns are wrong
TalRussell 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Understand that the state must come to court prepared to lay out the facts. ---- In the case of the original Shantytowns it was '100% all 'Bahamians' who first occupied what would later go on to be called Shantytowns. ----- Shantytowns was an 'original Bahamian concept and was and still is operated for profit by Bahamians.' ---- Abaco's first Shantytown was built on crown lands'. ----- Crown land that was granted for farmland to a well known Abacoian conchy joe. ---- I challenge the premier to produce a single shred of evidence whereby even a single grant of acreages of crown land that ever went to a Haitian, ----Yes?
