CRACKDOWN – PM: We cannot have shanty towns on our islands

PRIME Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis pledged to take “decisive” action on shantytowns, saying prosecutions will be made where seen fit on the issue.

Mr Davis made his remarks during a national address last night during which he spoke about the issue of irregular migrants in the country and introduced “Operation Secure” to aid in tackling the unregulated communities.

The collaborative security operation is between the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Department of Immigration.

“The operation is focused on identifying irregular migrants, documented migrants, and Bahamians living in these communities, and addressing their status in a comprehensive and coordinated manner,” Mr Davis explained.

He noted the Supreme Court injunction - which had barred action on the removal of shanty towns - that was recently lifted.

He said for more than a year his administration was working to satisfy legal requirements - put in place by the Supreme Court - so it could take more “aggressive” action on shantytowns. He said intelligence gathered during this period has shown these communities are expanding.

“We cannot have shanty towns on our islands: they are unsafe, a hazard to public health, they are against the law, and they directly impact our way of life,” Mr Davis added.

This comes after Mr Davis suggested on Friday that the government will not immediately move to demolish shantytowns in the country despite the recent lifting of a shantytown injunction, saying it makes no sense “responding to a crisis to create another crisis.”

However, last night Mr Davis said it is a priority that “decisive action” be taken, which is based on laws of “our land.”

He noted undocumented migrants will continue to be processed and repatriated, as he said this effort will expand in the coming days as well as weeks.

For this year, 1,024 persons have already been repatriated, according to the prime minister.

In terms of undocumented migrants living in unregulated communities, he said they will be required to relocate at their expense or their employer’s expense, or face repatriation.

“And any Bahamian citizens found to be living in these communities will be required to relocate,” he stressed.

The prime minister also said that those who play a role in aiding the expansion of shanty towns will face prosecution.

He added: “Through Operation Secure, we will prevent the exploitation and abuse of migrants by unscrupulous landowners and businesses, holding accountable those with a reckless disregard for our laws. Operation Secure targets those entering our borders illegally, as well as any Bahamian citizen or legal resident who is breaking our laws.”

Mr Davis said people who are unlawfully leasing land, engaged in human smuggling, or employing migrants illegally will be prosecuted.

“If you are a Crown land holder who is unlawfully leasing land, you will be prosecuted,” he said.

“If you are engaged in human smuggling, you will be prosecuted. And if you are employing migrants illegally, you will be prosecuted.

“We will have a zero-tolerance policy for anyone seeking to break or circumvent the laws of The Bahamas.”

Additionally, consideration is being given for the construction of a new detention centre in Inagua. Mr Davis added that efforts are being made to strengthen Operation Secure and recruit more immigration officers.

The new centre would allow migrants who are detained anywhere in The Bahamas to be repatriated without the need to travel to New Providence.

Mr Davis also mentioned the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s ongoing efforts as well.

He said: “The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is completing the final phase of the Sandy Bottom Project. This multi-administration initiative is the largest capital investment project ever initiated by the government of The Bahamas to expand the Defence Force’s fleet. The additional ships have enhanced the defence force’s capabilities to carry out its mandate to secure our territorial waters.

“As we place the issue of undocumented migrants at the top of our agenda, we have been adding the necessary manpower in agencies like the Department of Immigration and the defence force to support these activities.

“The addition of a second detention centre and the introduction of additional ships demands more officers. Likewise, our recruitment efforts are supported by the provision of new equipment, machinery, vessels, and supplies needed to empower our officers to effectively execute their duties,” he added.

Mr Davis pledged to conduct action “swiftly” and “humanely”, noting there will be accountability to the Bahamian people on this commitment.

He stressed the government does recognise the need for action to be taken on immigration.