Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex to visit Bahamas

THE Bahamas will play host to a Royal visit this week.

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will visit Nassau on Thursday and Friday.

During their visit, the Royal couple will take part in a Gold Award ceremony for the Governor General’s Youth Award (GGYA), formerly known as the Bahamas Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Prince Edward is also the chair of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards Foundation, which has funded five projects in The Bahamas - and the Earl and Countess will visit three of those projects during their trip.

They will also meet volunteers and young people taking part in the GGYA.

Governor General Sir CA Smith and Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will also meet the couple during their stay.