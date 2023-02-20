Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex to visit Bahamas

THE Bahamas will play host to a Royal visit this week.
Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will visit Nassau on Thursday and Friday.
During their visit, the Royal couple will take part in a Gold Award ceremony for the Governor General’s Youth Award (GGYA), formerly known as the Bahamas Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.
Prince Edward is also the chair of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards Foundation, which has funded five projects in The Bahamas - and the Earl and Countess will visit three of those projects during their trip.
They will also meet volunteers and young people taking part in the GGYA.
Governor General Sir CA Smith and Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will also meet the couple during their stay.
Comments
bahamianson 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Don't visit, it cost us too much money to wine and dine you.this will be a free party for them while our population suffers from increase prices and taxes.
Alan1 0 minutes ago
The Award programme has been a spectacular success in all the Commonwealth countries. It has trained large numbers of young people in an innovative and progressive programme to improve their skills. We are happy to welcome our Royal Family members to our Bahamas which is one of the oldest Commonwealth countries.
