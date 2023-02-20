US Coast Guard reports Cubans repatriated after vessels intercepted

THE US Coast Guard reported that 31 Cubans were repatriated yesterday following two vessels being intercepted.

The first was off Cay Sal Bank in The Bahamas, and the second was about ten miles off Long Key, Florida.

The US Coast Guard cutter Joseph Poroo intercepted the vessels.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Coast Guard warned: "The weather is unpredictable, #DontTakeToTheSea & risk your life for a journey you can do safely, legally."