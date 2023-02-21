Man dies as car hits wall

A MAN died when his car crashed into a wall early yesterday, police said.
The incident occurred around 1.35am in the area of East Street.
Police said a man was driving a white coloured Honda Civic south on East Street when he lost control and crashed into a wall of a business.
He received major injuries and died at the scene.
This comes days after an American tourist died after being was thrown from a four-wheeler while in the area of Arawak Cay.
Police said the man from Miami was a passenger when a woman driving the four-wheeler lost control of it near the Arawak Cay Police Station around 3pm on Saturday.
The man was ejected from the four-wheeler; he was taken to hospital where he later died.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID