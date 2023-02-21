Man dies as car hits wall

A MAN died when his car crashed into a wall early yesterday, police said.

The incident occurred around 1.35am in the area of East Street.

Police said a man was driving a white coloured Honda Civic south on East Street when he lost control and crashed into a wall of a business.

He received major injuries and died at the scene.

This comes days after an American tourist died after being was thrown from a four-wheeler while in the area of Arawak Cay.

Police said the man from Miami was a passenger when a woman driving the four-wheeler lost control of it near the Arawak Cay Police Station around 3pm on Saturday.

The man was ejected from the four-wheeler; he was taken to hospital where he later died.