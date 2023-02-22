EMS crew is suspended as ambulance incident probed

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority has launched an official inquiry into an alleged incident reported to have occurred in an ambulance involving a pregnant woman.

According to a press release, two National Emergency Medical Services crew members have been suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry.

“The PHA remains committed to providing quality care in all pre-hospital emergency services and hospital-based services. Patients and their loved ones are encouraged to call client feedback lines to report any concerns or questions they may have,” according to the PHA’s press release.

The press release did not specify the incident in question. However, it was claimed on social media that a woman who came into Nassau on an emergency flight with pregnancy complications had a bad experience during an ambulance ride. It was alleged that an EMS worker made the woman sit up in the ambulance while he stretched off in the bed and fell asleep on the ride to the hospital.

This latest inquiry comes in the wake of the death of Kenise Darville in January. Before her death, she went live on Facebook claiming she experienced negligence and poor healthcare at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Dr Darville announced last month that he had instructed the hospital and the PHA to investigate.

PMH’s client care line can be reached at 242-825-3438 and the Rand Memorial Hospital’s client feedback line is 242-350-6700 ext. 2079.