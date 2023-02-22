FNM Chairman: Eleuthera water woes due to neglect

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AFTER reports of days of water disruption in South and Central Eleuthera, Free National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands called out the government for “neglecting” residents.

The Water and Sewerage Corporation previously said a “major failure” on Friday at the Tarpum Bay desalination plant contributed to the disruption within the communities.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page yesterday, WSC said water supply restoration for customers in Rock Sound and Tarpum Bay commenced at 7.30am on Tuesday.

The statement said it would “take a few hours to fully pressurise the system” and to return to normal water supply. In the interim, WSC said it would continue to distribute water by tanker truck to customers.

In a statement posted to WSC’s Facebook page on Monday, the corporation explained why the water had not been restored earlier. It said the plant in question had “experienced severe damage to its electrical and mechanical systems, including two high pressure pumps”.

“One pump has been rebuilt and is being mounted and the other pump rebuilding and mounting should be completed by noon today (Monday),” according to the statement posted on Monday.

WSC executive chairman Sylvanus Petty, at the request of the government, visited the plant on Monday to assess the work in progress. In the interim, the corporation had distributed bottled water and water via tanker truck to assist customers with their potable water and sanitation needs.

With respect to Eleuthera specifically, Dr Sands said the government has failed to plan to improve the reliability of its services, with residents facing water supply issues for the past three months.

In a video message, Dr Sands emphasised that “the new day is not a better day,” urging the government to realign its priorities to reflect that in the interest of the people.

“This year, the government of The Bahamas has budgeted to spend more money than it has ever spent in our history.

“Just let that sink in. Recently, we have watched paving of roads and the expenditure of untold thousands of dollars. The creation of phenomenal pomp and circumstance for the recent CARICOM meeting, the purchase of new cars for Cabinet ministers, the travel of dignitaries and ministers around the world first class, you see, these expenditures of tax dollars reflect Cabinet priorities.

“But on one of the largest islands of The Bahamas, in South and Central Eleuthera, citizens, residents and visitors don’t have access to clean water. For days, weeks on end, a basic human need has been neglected by this administration and this has been an issue for many months.

“The problem has not been solved, because the political will to solve it is non-existent. And the people of Eleuthera should take this to mean that they know nor their human dignity, are priorities.”

He scolded the Davis administration for allowing residents to “suffer”, saying that they must spend money to assist the “basic needs of human beings”.

“Clearly the new day is not a better day,” said Dr Sands. “So, to this government, for the love of God stop talking and make some decisions in the interest of our people.”

He added: “Spend some money not on travel, or pet projects, or posturing but on basic needs of human beings. Stop the talk and false indignation by your MPs who represent Eleuthera or who are cabinet ministers. You are the government, for God’s sake, fix it.”