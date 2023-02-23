Members of Davis administration say ‘real action’ on illegal immigration taking place now

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of the Davis administration defended government’s plan to tackle illegal immigration, arguing that “real action” is happening for the first time in a long time.

Earlier this month, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson ruled that the Minnis administration’s shanty town eradication policy was lawful and that applicants did not come up with sufficient evidence that any move to seize their property was in breach of the law.

The ruling means that the injunction is lifted and demolition of shanty town properties by the government may resume.

Yesterday, John Pinder, told reporters outside of the House of Assembly that the lifting of the injunction is a “blessing’ for the country, but particularly for Abaco.

The Central and South Abaco MP has previously told reporters that the issue of unregulated shanty towns in Abaco has reached a “boiling point”.

“We must get a handle on this (immigration issue),” Mr Pinder said yesterday.

“I see real action happening for the first time in a very long time. Hasn’t been a boat (sloop) that has touched Abaco in some time now, and that’s due to the good work and the efforts done in our southern territories.”

Last year, a multi-agency committee, composed of representatives from various government departments, ministries, and law enforcement agencies, was formed in response to the illegal developments.

Mr Pinder acknowledged the efforts of the committee, expressing his confidence in its abilities to tackle the matter.

“Now the task force is coming up with a particular plan, and I have full optimism that they will do this in a manly, humanely and responsible way,” he told reporters yesterday.

“But real action is being taken and the time for bureaucracy and talk is over.”

Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears remained tightlipped on the committee’s work to date, only saying that more information on the government’s next steps will become available in due time.

“The committee is working and we will be making an announcement shortly,” he told reporters yesterday.

When asked about the budget, Mr Sears was unable to provide an answer.

He said: “All of that work is being done now and we will be making a full announcement and we are engaged in preparation.”

He also responded to the former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ claims that the Davis administration is “mixed and confused” on the shanty town issue.

He noted that thanks to the government, the injunction was removed.

“It is the government that went to court and argued and persuaded the court to dismiss the action and to discharge the injunction,” he said yesterday.

Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis had said earlier that the government will not immediately move to demolish shanty towns in the country despite the recent lifting of a court injunction, saying it makes no sense “responding to a crisis to create another crisis”.

He had said that the injunction’s removal “was to enable the government to have as many options” as it could to deal with this issue, though he did not go into detail as to what those other options can include.

However, during Mr Davis’ national address on Sunday, he noted it is a priority that “decisive action” must be taken which is based on laws of “our land”.

Despite the likelihood of thousands of people being displaced and left homeless after the tearing down of their homes, Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe said yesterday that the government will seek to provide assistance in circumstances considered necessary.

“That’s a quite interesting question because if you’re in the shanty towns, you are either legal or illegal. If you’re here illegally, then you are not going to be here. If you’re here legally, then you have responsibilities to secure an environment or housing for (yourself),” he told reporters yesterday outside of the House of Assembly.

He continued: “In circumstances where we believe it is necessary, then obviously we’ll have to step in, but we are operating on the premise that there are only two types of people who are there (in shanty towns) —those who are there legally, and those who are there illegally in The Bahamas.

“And at the end of the day either way it should work itself out. But, of course, the Ministry of Social Services must always be there for Bahamians who have difficulties.”

Bahamians have long complained about the shanty town issue, which has grown in size and numbers over the years because of government’s failure to address it.

The islands of Abaco, North Andros and Eleuthera in particular have been dealing with an increasing number of unregulated communities springing up.

In New Providence, the issue has sparked several protests by the Coalition of Independents, which says the country is dealing with an “immigration crisis”.