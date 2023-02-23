PM owes Foulkes and Turnquest a ‘public apology’ says Pintard

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard yesterday called on Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis to apologise for his claims about the 1972 Constitutional Conference in London, accusing Mr Davis of misleading the House of Assembly.

Mr Pintard made these observations after Mr Davis in the House of Assembly on Monday said that the members of the delegation of the Official Opposition left before an agreement was reached at the 1972 event.

Mr Pintard described the Prime Minister’s claim as “reckless” and “offensive”.

He said Mr Davis owes a public apology to the FNM, Sir Arthur Foulkes and to Sir Orville Turnquest, the two living opposition delegates who had attended the conference.

“In repeating this blatantly false claim, the Prime Minister misled the House. He owes an immediate and public apology to the Free National Movement and to Sir Arthur Foulkes and Sir Orville Turnquest, the two living opposition delegates to the conference,” Mr Pintard.

“The prime minister needs to correct the record of the House and apologise to the House for his false claim which is refuted by the historic record. It is a bogus claim that has been refuted on numerous occasions over the decades,” Mr Pintard said.

Mr Pintard said if Mr Davis fails to “unreservedly” apologise, he will be setting a tone of discord.

“If Mr Davis fails to unreservedly apologise, he is setting a divisive tone during the 50th anniversary of independence, which should be a unifying occasion. The opposition takes this opportunity to thank Sir Orville and Sir Arthur, Bahamian patriots, for their service to the country over many decades,” he said.

On Monday, during a debate in the House of Assembly Mr Davis said that the opposition left quickly on the completion of the London conference.

“The FNM was on the side and they were arguing no to independence. That’s the point he made now, after the people rejected the view of the FNM,” Mr Davis said.

“Right, and then the issue of the Constitutional Conference came up. It was only right for the opposition to have their say in the crafting of the Constitution,” Mr Davis said on Monday.

Mr Davis added: “They left; Christmas was coming. They signed off and said Sir Lynden whatever y’all say... And they came back home, that’s all part of the record.”

However, when The Tribune contacted Sir Arthur, he said the claims are false.

“It’s (false), it’s unfortunate I don’t know who told him that. But obviously, somebody told him that and he repeated it,” Sir Arthur said.

Sir Arthur said the comments made by Mr Davis were a discredit to him and his fellow colleagues, such as former leader of the opposition, the late Kendal Isaacs.

“It’s a discredit to us. Some of my colleagues, like Kendal Isaacs, who is now passed, it’s unfair to him.

“If you knew Kendal Isaacs, he was one of the most honourable men I’ve ever met in my life. To suggest he would have abandoned his duty like that it’s just utterly unspeakable; it’s really wrong.”

Sir Arthur explained that the British government decided when he and his colleagues were to leave, noting they left after the conference was completely done.