Man fined for stealing $3,000 worth of supplies

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 46-year-old man was fined in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday for stealing over $3,000 worth of supplies from a mechanical company last year.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly ordered Bernard Stubbs to pay $3,000 after he changed his plea to guilty to the stealing offence during his second appearance in court.

Before being sentenced, the Crown prosecutor, while reading the facts in the case, reported that Stubbs was arrested last February after police found him with the stolen items.

Police said the stolen items matched the description filed by the complainant.

They included 12 four-inch PVC pipes, four two-inch white PVC pipes and two three-inch PVC pipes, all together valued at $3,841.20

After Stubbs admitted to the offence, his attorney asked the court for leniency in its sentencing.

The attorney described Stubbs as a family man and said he had a wife and two children.

He also noted that Stubbs had an “unblemished” record before the incident and asked the court not to impose a custodial sentence, but instead to grant him a conditional discharge.

This was rejected by Magistrate Kelly who said that while she commended Stubbs for owning up to the offence, she could not overlook the fact that he went on someone’s property to steal their supplies.

As a result, she fined him $3,000. Stubbs was warned that failure to comply would result in him spending six months behind bars. The case was adjourned to May 26.

Also appearing in court before Magistrate Kelly for a similar offence was former Rubis employee, Doniesha Wallace.

The 27-year-old was charged in court on Friday with stealing by reason of employment.

She is accused of stealing $500 from the gas station while employed there. Wallace denied the allegations.

She was fined $2,500 with one or two sureties and ordered to report to the East Street South police station once a week.

Wallace returns to court on May 9 for trial.