Cartwright: Government needs to stop ‘tax and spend’ policy

OPPOSITION deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright called out the Davis administration for failing to prioritise the needs of vulnerable Bahamians, saying the government must stop the practice of “tax and spend policy”.

Mr Cartwright has repeatedly called on the government to provide relief to the thousands of struggling Bahamian families, narrowing in on the “poor and marginalised”. In a press release yesterday, the St Barnabas MP scolded the government for creating a “tax heavy” environment and neglecting to create policies that would bring relief to Bahamians.

“The recent mid-year budget communication by the Prime Minister was uninspiring, off the mark and void of any meaningful projections or policies that would bring significant hope and relief to thousands of struggling Bahamian families particularly the poor and vulnerable in our society,” Mr Cartwright said.

“The Davis administration continues to fail the poor and those who are most in need. The government has not prioritised nor brought adequate relief to the poor and marginalised who continue to struggle in this inflationary and tax-heavy environment the government has created.”

Mr Cartwright highlighted promises of the Davis administration pre-election, noting that to date numerous initiatives have not come to fruition.

“On coming to the office, this administration promised a war on poverty, signalling that it would champion the cause for the poor and vulnerable Bahamians,” Mr Cartwright said yesterday.

“Despite this announcement, the government put a burdensome tax on breadbasket items, making those items less accessible to the poor and the marginalised. In addition, the government cut the Department of Social Services’ budget by more than $32 million.”

He continued: “The government also promised the launch and relaunch of additional social assistance programmes over a year ago. To date, those programmes are nowhere to be found as the economy tightens its grip on the pockets of the poor and Bahamians at large.”

Recently, there has been controversy as to whether or not the government will further increase Bahamian healthcare costs, due to a new VAT law interpretation set to take effect from April 1.

In response, Mr Cartwright said it will “disproportionately affect the poor”.

He said: “The government’s recent tax announcement on healthcare services will disproportionately affect the poor and economically vulnerable who have already had to face issues of affordability and accessibility as it relates to healthcare. Couple this with the government’s ill-advised taxes on medication and prescription drugs, and the most susceptible Bahamians have been made more exposed economically.”

He also noted government’s failure to strengthen the previous administration’s “pioneering” programme: the Over-The- Hill initiative, which seeks to revitalise the economies of Over-the-Hill communities through strategic economic, social, and environmental projects.