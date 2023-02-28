Fierce bidding likely for $28m PI estate

A 20,000 square foot Paradise Island home valued at $28m-plus is expected to be the subject of fierce competitive bidding when it is put up for auction on March 10.

Elisium, a nine-bedroom, 11-bath residence in Ocean Club Estates is set to be auctioned without reserve on March 10 via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. A spokesman for the real estate auction marketplace said it has already seen interest in the never-before-lived-in property.

“It’s extremely encouraging to see so much early interest in a property weeks before the auction even opens for bidding,” said Danny Prell, Sotheby’s vice-president of business development. “The answer to early interest lies partly in the property itself, but additionally in its premier location.

Christopher ‘CJ’ Ansell, the Bahamian co-operating broker for the sale, added: “The property known as Elisium is a one-of-a-kind offering. The estate, not only beautiful in and of itself with exquisite attention to detail around every turn, is also the only residence in the famed Ocean Club Estates that enjoys both a harbour and ocean view, and the only property with both marina basin dock and private beach. There is absolutely no other property like it.”

The Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty agent described the property as “a labour of love. The current owners spent four years constructing what was meant to be their forever home. With a keen eye for fine details and personal touches, the owners’ taste for luxury design is sure to benefit the next buyer”.

Outdoors, the property features two swimming pools, one specifically designed with a faux coral climbing area, a private beach and a separate play area for children and their parties.

“From the moment the first lots were sold in the late 1990s to today, almost 25 years later, Ocean Club Estates has not only retained its place in the somewhat rarefied air of the most desirable places on earth to live, the properties have consistently appreciated in value,” said Mr Prell.

“Access to Four Seasons Ocean Club, Atlantis, automatic approval for the Ocean Club membership privileges for those who wish to join, and the amenities in the Estates community itself - golf, tennis, restaurants - make it the luxury location of choice.”

The bidding officially opens on March 10 and, while listed at $28.8m, the estate is being offered without reserve.