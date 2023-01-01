Chief Justice Ian Winder knighted in King's New Year Honours

Chief Justice Ian Winder has been given the award of Knight Bachelor in the King's New Year Honours.

A release from the Office of the Governor General said the award is “in recognition of his stellar contributions to the legal and judicial system of The Bahamas as Crown Counsel, Office of the Attorney General, Acting Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate, Tutor and Associate Tutor, Council of Legal Education, Justice of the Supreme Court and his recent elevation on 5th August, 2022 to the nation’s highest judicial office as Chief Justice of The Bahamas.”

In other New Year's honours, Nathaniel Gifford Beneby received the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for Services to Business and Religion.

Leslie Alexander Bowe received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for Services to Business and Community and Emrick Kevin Seymour was awarded the King’s Police Medal (KPM) for Services to Law Enforcement.