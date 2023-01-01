Chief Justice Ian Winder knighted in King's New Year Honours

Chief Justice Ian Winder has been given the award of Knight Bachelor in the King's New Year Honours.
A release from the Office of the Governor General said the award is “in recognition of his stellar contributions to the legal and judicial system of The Bahamas as Crown Counsel, Office of the Attorney General, Acting Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate, Tutor and Associate Tutor, Council of Legal Education, Justice of the Supreme Court and his recent elevation on 5th August, 2022 to the nation’s highest judicial office as Chief Justice of The Bahamas.”
In other New Year's honours, Nathaniel Gifford Beneby received the Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for Services to Business and Religion.
Leslie Alexander Bowe received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for Services to Business and Community and Emrick Kevin Seymour was awarded the King’s Police Medal (KPM) for Services to Law Enforcement.
Comments
hrysippus 14 hours, 16 minutes ago
Why does Bahamar and Sarkis and CCA come straight into my mind when I read this? I have no idea why myself.
stillwaters 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
Still trying to figure out why Bahamians want to be 'knights' ......baffling
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Congratulations. Honours recognize people who stand shoulders above the crowd, and while some are clearly political favours this one is well deserved. He's an outstanding individual.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
He is too linked to Brave & the PLP, for all the wrong reasons. He's no Sir Michael Barnett or Brian Moree.
But, that's the season that we live in. The PM controls all 3 branches of Government, like a Third World dictator.
ThisIsOurs 39 minutes ago
Hmmm... so I "suppose" you could look at it like that and in some cases you might be right.
I dont think this is one of those cases. He graduated from UWI with distinction in the 80's. This was at a time when finals were on the year as opposed to the semester system, would have been VERY VERY difficult and a tremendous feat.
Yes as a young lawyer he worked for Christie Davis & Co as did many lawyers, but he stood above the crowd and was recognized as a hard working talent and made partner at a very young age. Similarly he made chief justice at a very young age. You "could" put it down to nepotism but again I dont think so. He's a brilliant lawyer, he doesn't shirk difficult decisions and whether you agree with them or not, he always provides well reasoned legal opinions based in law for his decisions. Is he Michael Barnett? I dont know. But I dont believe Michael Barnett was Michael Barnett at 50.
As to character, they say you dont swear for anyone, but you would knock me over with a feather if you can show me any evidence of or patterns of unethical behaviour.
In years to come I'm confident our descendants will say of some other legal rising star, "yeah, but.. he's no Ian Winder"
