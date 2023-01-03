Govt ‘needs to get a grip on rising violent crime’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

FREE National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright has called on the Davis administration to get a grip on the rising violent crime this year.

The St Barnabas MP urged the government to disclose a plan regarding crime in the country, adding that in 2023 there should be a “renewed” effort to fortify a comprehensive strategy.

He has previously called on government to address the longstanding issues with which the country is faced.

In an interview with The Tribune on Friday, he said the government must tackle the “fundamental” issues that contribute to the nation’s crime rate, noting that in March of this year, the opposition made 14 recommendations to the government to assist with the issue.

He said: “What we’ve been consistent in saying is that the government needs to take more of a forward-leaning approach to dealing with crime issues, not just the recent wave of criminal activity that has happened unfortunately in 2022. But the fundamental issues that we have been faced with, you know, over two decades.”

While supporting the efforts and professionalism of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, he criticised the government for not having a “strong” voice on the matter.

As Mr Cartwright spoke to this newspaper, he emphasised that the opposition accepts that crime is not a “political issue”, however, the government must lead and bring all stakeholders together to tackle the matter.

“It’s even more important, even more incumbent upon the government now to let us go into 2023 with a renewed effort in terms of fortifying a strategy, a real strategy, a comprehensive strategy that involves all stakeholders,” he told this newspaper on Friday.

“We are hopeful and prayerful that again, the government will seize the opportunity that has indeed passed them on a number of occasions.

“The Bahamian people continue to wait for the government to come up with this comprehensive plan, one that would elicit confidence from the Bahamian people because right now, they don’t have confidence that the government has a strategic plan to deal with this pervasive issue,” he continued.

He said the FNM is willing to assist in addressing the crime issues, as he deems it essential to “be a part of the solution”.

Recently, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said in 2023, officials will take policing to “another level”.

He said there will be a media briefing in early January where he will speak directly about his policing plan.