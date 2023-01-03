Limit on visitors as hospital sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness said precautionary measures have been implemented in the Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Princess Margaret Hospital following a noticed uptick in COVID- 19 cases related to exposure at the hospital.

The hospital’s COVID- 19 protocols have been reinstated to only allow for two visitors per patient for a total of 15 minutes per visit.

People are asked to pay attention to all health updates and to continue to wash their hands and wear a mask in public if they test positive for COVID positive, if you are immunocompromised, or if you have any signs and symptoms of a respiratory illness.

The ministry also dismissed a report on social media that sought to spread alarm regarding COVID-19 cases.

The erroneous social media report was about the increasing number of cases of the Omicron COVID-19 XBB 1.5 variant reported in the US but was not issued by the ministry.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to receive reports of and monitor positive cases of COVID-19 as well as submit samples for sequencing according to existing procedures,” a statement from health officials said.

“To date, the ministry has not been informed that any samples submitted for sequencing have uncovered the variant in question. The Ministry of Health and Wellness will provide any additional relevant updates regarding variant presence in The Bahamas should it become necessary.”