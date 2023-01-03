PM priorities include jobs, youth and inflation

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government’s top priorities for this year will include tackling inflation, creating more job opportunities for Bahamians and fostering youth empowerment, Prime Minister Phillip Davis said yesterday.

“We’re hoping to be able to create more opportunities for the Bahamians, to empower them and to better their lives and definitely doing initiatives to lower the cost of living, that is key on our agenda as well,” Mr Davis said when asked about his administration’s plans for 2023.

“(We’re) hoping to launch the youth guard programme, which intends to capture the youth to build our communities and to help reduce the effects of crime.”

He said government was hoping to launch this programme sometime this year as a wider part of its crime fighting strategies after the country’s murder toll hit over 120 in 2022.

“Over the years, I think we have spent too much effort and too much resources on detecting crime, punishing crime without any regard to what I call the preventative measures and rehabilitative measures. Emphasis will be placed on those labours of the crime fighting initiatives,” he added.

Mr Davis spoke on the sidelines of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade where he fielded questions by reporters about issues of national concern.

While there, he also noted that his administration was looking forward to bringing further economic relief to hurting Bahamians.

This comes as many people continue to complain about the high cost of living in the country.

The recent rise in electricity rates and increase in service fees at the Road Traffic Department have added to concerns.

Asked to respond to criticism about the timing of these fee increases considering that many are now struggling, the Prime Minister replied: “Therein lies the tension between being able to afford to provide the services that we truly need and at the same time trying to at least alleviate the burden of poor people.”

He added: “I do appreciate what people are going through. I feel their hurt. I see them going into food stores, and not being able to buy what they wish. We’re doing our best to try to bring relief to them and hopefully, these measures that you now see will soon be going away.”

Added to these concerns is the possibility of the National Insurance Board contribution rates increasing to ensure the fund’s sustainability given its dire financial state.

With respect to NIB, Mr Davis reiterated that the government was still looking at several options to save the agency for future generations, adding “we’re going to make that decision in the best interest of the Bahamian people.”

Meanwhile, when asked about his government’s legislative agenda this year, he said his focus was to ensure that more Bahamians are afforded opportunities so they could be empowered to build homes and live a good life.

“Those are my priorities now,” he added. “Those don’t necessarily require a legislative agenda. They just require us coming up with programmes, implementing them and ensuring they are executed.”

Yesterday, Mr Davis was also asked for an update on discussions with gas retailers after the sector warned that it may have to cut staff to survive unless the Davis administration grants a margin increase.

Petroleum dealers last year called for a 50 percent increase in their gasoline retail margin which, if granted, would have raised it by 27 cents per gallon from 54 cents to 81 cents.

However, despite a series of meetings with government officials, no change in the margins was granted as the Davis administration had been concerned that the move would impose further costs on the back of Bahamians.

Margins for petroleum dealers have not been increased since 2011, when the last Hubert Ingraham-led Free National Movement administration was in office.

“Talks are continuing and we’re still talking with them,” Prime Minister Davis said.