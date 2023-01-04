Platinum Knights march to GB victory

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PLATINUM Knights captured its fifth consecutive win in the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade in Grand Bahama, dominating with a lead of more than 130 points ahead of rival Superstar Rockers.

Leader Thomas Curry, Jr, was showered with champagne by group members in celebration of their victory following the announcement of results on Tuesday evening at the CA Smith Government Complex.

Under the theme, ‘Cheers to 10 Years, Drinks On Us,’ the Knights celebrated their 10th milestone as a group partying the night away with costumes featuring a variety of popular beverages.

Grand Bahama fans were mesmerised by the large elaborate colourful costumes, and got up from their seats to cheer as the group rushed along the parade route on Pioneers Way, Monday evening.

Thousands turned out in full force to support the parade after a three-year hiatus. Tickets for bleacher seating were sold out.

Nine groups participated this year – four in the A Division category, four in B Division Category, and one fun group.

Tourism, Aviation and Investment Minister Chester Cooper attended the parade and was very impressed with the performances, and the turnout of locals and visitors.

I am happy to be in GB, he said. It is an opportunity really to see GB talent in fine form. I am pretty impressed with what I see here tonight…to see the talent, music, art, and culture come out in full force,” he said.

Mr Cooper noted that after a three-year break in GB, it is good to see so many people excited about the return of Junkanoo.

A police officer estimated the crowd at 10,000.

“This is a great opportunity really for everyone to come out,” Mr Cooper said.

It’s been a difficult two years and three years for GB, if you count Dorian, and it is great to see people making money again. This is an opportunity where everyone can come together and have fun; we can experience not just the culture, art and music, but also Bahamian food.”

According to the unofficial results, Platinum Knights was in first place, with total points of 2,950.

Of the eight categories, the group took six, grabbing Best Music, Best Costume As a Group; Best Group Performance; Execution of Theme, Best Performance in Showtime; Best Individual Lead Costume, and took second in the Banner and Choreograph Dancers.

Superstar Rockers came second, with 2,820 points; Swingers followed in third, with 2,762 points; and Classic Dancers finished fourth, with 1,951 points.

The unofficial results for the B Division saw Showtime in first place, with 1,843 points; second was Kingdom Ambassadors, with 1,632 points; Bushwachers, 1,157 points; and Sting with 1,107 points.

And a new fun group, ‘Da Women Dem,’ the first ever female Junkanoo group to be formed debuted with a cake cutting on the parade route by the Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey.

Under the theme, ‘I’m Every Woman,’ group members were dressed in various professional attire, and represented The Golden Girls 4x1 Olympic Relay Gold Medal winners, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, and Jonquel Jones-WNBA MVP.

Platinum Knights’ Mr Curry said it was a rough year, but through the grace of God they made it through. He thanked and recognised all the spiritual leaders, his wife, and his group members and sponsors.

“This was a rough one, sponsorship was really hard, and everyone went down in their pockets to make this happen,” he said. We were confident that we would get the five; we did our work, and we came out on top,” he said.

“I want to say a big thank you for the sponsors that helped us get there.”

“I see that GB love us and I watched as we came down Pioneer’s Way, everybody stood to their feet and it was such a good feeling. I was exhausted from working in the shack, and I had no strength in my legs, but it gave me strength to carrying on and put on a great show.”

Mr Curry indicated that PK is looking to participate on Bay Street, in Nassau, soon, and called for continued support of the organisation.

“We are getting ready to go to Nassau soon to shake up the town. I am pretty confident in this group of young people I have behind me. Once we get the funding, we will shake up the big boys, give us a chance and we will show you.”

Mr Curry said Grand Bahama has been through a lot. “God is good, he said. Winning five straight means a lot. Just last week I received the Legend jacket at age 45. You never get that until you are 50 or 60 year, but The Bahamas saw what this organisation was doing, and I was inducted in the Junkanoo legend circle,” he said.

Mr Curry said PK is growing and there is so much interest by persons wanting to join the group.

“We are only going to get bigger and better. Before parade I had to turn down 80 persons because the funding was not there. So that could show you PK is on the rise,” he said.