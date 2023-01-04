Towing prices up – but businesses say it stops job cuts

By LETRE SWEETING

TOWING businesses said although the recent price rise in towing services may deter some customers, it ultimately benefits business by preventing downsizing of staff.

This comes after newly imposed rate increases across the board for Bahamian towing companies mentioned in a statement released by the Bahamas Towing and Salvage Association, effective from January 1, with rates starting at $100 for regular towing services.

The association pointed to a number of factors that influenced the increases, including “rising costs globally, along with fluctuating diesel, gas and hydraulic oil and tyre prices”.

Terrell Parks, manager of Terrell’s Towing on Robinson Road, said yesterday that most towing business have a choice between increasing prices or downsizing.

“I expected there would be some changes due to fuel and some other costs, based on the feedback we were getting from the drivers. We were getting a little feedback on pricing and parts and I guess how things are changing along with salaries,” Mr Parks said.

“So I guess it was in the best interest of I guess all the towing companies to either up the towing rates or downsize on staff,” he said.

“We’re actually partnered with another company now. So we’re growing steadily, to try and keep the workforce stable and keep the customer base stable,” Mr Parks said.

Mr Parks said his business went up by $10 on all their services last year due to the rise in fuel prices, and now though the prices are still below those imposed by the Towing Association, he said it is enough.

“We did do an increase internally, but not to what they put forth to the public. So I would say, we try to be reasonable within all means both to the consumer and for the business,” he said.

Flatbed towing rates begin at $150, and Mr Parks said: “The $150, we feel it’s ok, but some consumers might not be able to afford it, so within reasonable means we just did a slight increase internally. This is from before November of last year.”

“Call rates through the analytics has been up now by 23 percent. Marketing-wise we’ve seen an increase due to traffic, because we’re having heavier traffic both through the website and searches,” he said.

“We try to stick to our price, but if need be, then we’ll work with the customer the best that we could,” Mr Parks said.

Similarly, Raymond Knowles, owner of Responsive Towing said: “It’s a good and it’s a bad (thing).”

“There are some people who are used to paying $60 for a car being towed, but the way the economy is going now, everything has gone up. Tyres have gone up, fuel has gone up, hydraulic fluid and motor oil have gone up, so I think that the increase in price isn’t bad,” Mr Knowles said.

“But then you have some people out there, who probably can’t afford the $100, so basically you have to level yourself off. If you have a certain clientele who you deal with, then just to keep that going you, I wouldn’t say you’ll have to reduce the price to their liking, but for you to keep the job, basically that’s how it is,” he said.

Meanwhile, William Edwards a representative from Weatherman’s Towing, said the price increases were necessary, mentioning that his company established the exact rates imposed on January 1.

“I don’t have any problem with the rates, because it’s been too long now. It should have been up long time,” Mr Edwards said.

“Some customers might not be ok with it, but we have to buy oil, we have to get new hydraulic brakes, so I have no problem with it,” he said.

“My customers already knew about this. They knew this was coming. We went up on the (January) 1,” Mr Edwards said.

In its statement, the Towing Association said regular tows would start at $100, with flatbed tows starting at $150.

The statement goes on to say that recoveries start at $150 in addition to the towing fee. Derelict car removals would start at $100 and unlocking vehicle doors at $80. Finally, the service of towing those from no parking zones would be $100.