15 percent rise in visitor arrivals to Grand Bahama forecast

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

OVERALL visitor arrivals are projected to increase by 15 percent in Grand Bahama, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper said while in Freeport this week.

Mr Cooper said his ministry and the Ministry for Grand Bahama are working closely and speaking with cruise and airline executives to attract more cruises and airlift to the island.

“We are projecting that over the next six months, we are going to see overall arrivals in Grand Bahama increase by 15 percent through the airport as well as the cruise port,” he said, while attending the New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade in Grand Bahama on Monday evening.

He was very pleased with the turnout of visitors at the parade in Freeport.

“I am pleased with what I see, that visitors are in town. I made the comment in Nassau on Bay Street that there could be more tourists at the parade. So, what I see here tonight warms my heart.”

He said Monday was indeed “a great day for cruising to Grand Bahama”.

“We attracted more than 500 guests today,” he said at the parade. “This is the beginning of magnificent things for Grand Bahama and I expect it will continue for months to come.

“So, I am excited about what we see. I have been working closely with the minister for Grand Bahama and the Ministry of Grand Bahama, and we have been meeting with all executives of the major cruise lines.

“And if you noticed, we have been attracting the big ones, but also the small ones as well. So, this is an opportunity really to grow cruise tourism and get the people from the cruise industry to experience Grand Bahama’s finest form.”

Mr Cooper said Grand Bahama can also expect new airlift.

“We are doing some great things at the airport as well. We expect new airlift now in the fourth quarter compared to 2019 pre-pandemic. It has increased by almost 300 percent. So, we are very excited and continue to work.

“None of this happened by chance. So, when you see tourists here, it is a demonstration that we are back in the finest form.”

Mr Cooper believes that Junkanoo is a great opportunity to share Bahamian culture with visitors.

He was impressed with the performances, and the friendliness of Grand Bahamians.

“The production here is pretty good. That is excellent - you can come for a few hours and see the parade and enjoy Junkanoo and experience it.”

“It’s been a difficult two years and three years for Grand Bahama if you count Dorian, and it is great to see people making money again. And this is an opportunity where everyone can come together and have fun, and the vendors can make money. We can experience not just culture, art, and music, but also Bahamian food. So, it is a great opportunity for everyone.”