Bail rejected after alleged failure to charge device

A MAN was denied bail yesterday after being accused of failing to charge his electronic monitoring device (EMD) while on bail for armed robbery, in addition to other charges.

On the day before, he had been arraigned for a recent attempted murder.

Malik Hanna, 24, stood before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on five counts of violation of bail conditions. The bail had been granted to the accused by the Supreme Court for pending charges of armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Between December 6–20, 2022, it is alleged that the accused failed to charge his court imposed EMD on five occasions.

One of these days, December 18, coincided with the attempted murder of Adam Newbold for which Hanna was charged in court on Tuesday.

In court, Hanna pleaded not guilty to his most recent set of charges. Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom objected to his bail on the basis that he is now being accused of a new serious offence while he was out on bail.

As a result, Hanna’s bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He had been previously on remand for the attempted murder charge he faced on Tuesday.

Hanna’s trial for the attempted murder charge is scheduled for February 3.