‘Village road is safe’ - despite car plunge

A RESIDENT engineer for the Ministry of Works has given an assurance that safety measures are in place in Village Road after concerns were raised by motorists about the road project.

This comes after pictures and video of a car that had hit a hole were circulated. The incident reportedly took place on Village Road.

The road project has angered many drivers in New Providence and shifting completion deadlines have led to further aggravation.

While not commenting on the pictures, resident engineer Albrion Symonette explained to The Tribune about the signage and cones placed to warn motorists.

“So in terms of safety, generally the site we do maintain a traffic management plan that is inclusive of signage as well as cones that warn motorists when there are work zones and when they should divert and take alternate routes,” he said.

“We generally do advise and whenever the major changes to the traffic plan we do put out a press bulletin and such. Generally, there are cones and there is signage and there are also flag men to maximise the safety of motorists.

“We’ve had some incidents in the past where persons would’ve ignored signage and entered into work zones without consideration (for) their own safety. So we do encourage persons to just adhere to the signage.”

Asked about the circulating photos, Mr Symonette said he was following up with the police and awaiting a report from them. He said he could not comment on the photos until then.

As for open trenches, he added: “In terms of the roadworks, the roadworks are proceeding. We’re undergoing pressure tests of the waterline recently installed. As we advanced the pressure testing. . .we’ll be able to close up additional trenches.”

Last month, it was reported that Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears is committed to meeting Village Road business owners this month to discuss an economic stimulus plan after confirming the road repair will be delayed until the first week of January.