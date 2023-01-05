‘Village road is safe’ - despite car plunge

A RESIDENT engineer for the Ministry of Works has given an assurance that safety measures are in place in Village Road after concerns were raised by motorists about the road project.
This comes after pictures and video of a car that had hit a hole were circulated. The incident reportedly took place on Village Road.
The road project has angered many drivers in New Providence and shifting completion deadlines have led to further aggravation.
While not commenting on the pictures, resident engineer Albrion Symonette explained to The Tribune about the signage and cones placed to warn motorists.
“So in terms of safety, generally the site we do maintain a traffic management plan that is inclusive of signage as well as cones that warn motorists when there are work zones and when they should divert and take alternate routes,” he said.
“We generally do advise and whenever the major changes to the traffic plan we do put out a press bulletin and such. Generally, there are cones and there is signage and there are also flag men to maximise the safety of motorists.
“We’ve had some incidents in the past where persons would’ve ignored signage and entered into work zones without consideration (for) their own safety. So we do encourage persons to just adhere to the signage.”
Asked about the circulating photos, Mr Symonette said he was following up with the police and awaiting a report from them. He said he could not comment on the photos until then.
As for open trenches, he added: “In terms of the roadworks, the roadworks are proceeding. We’re undergoing pressure tests of the waterline recently installed. As we advanced the pressure testing. . .we’ll be able to close up additional trenches.”
Last month, it was reported that Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears is committed to meeting Village Road business owners this month to discuss an economic stimulus plan after confirming the road repair will be delayed until the first week of January.
Comments
Dawes 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
We are a joke nation. Can't even fix a one mile stretch of road in this length of time. And to make it worse, you know within two months of them opening it they WSC or BTC or some other will be digging it up again.
bahamianson 11 hours, 51 minutes ago
So true, Dawes.
bahamianson 11 hours, 50 minutes ago
Dawes, maybe they need you or I to manage the project because we have been doing this for decades, yet they cannot figure this out.
Sickened 11 hours, 46 minutes ago
Let us compare the trenches in the road with what we see in say the US. In the US do you think they would put a cone near a 8ft deep hole in the road or would they a) block the road off completely or b) put up a solid barrier around any open holes so that a car couldn't simply fall into it?
You will also note in the picture that there is a tall cone there with no reflective striping on it whatsoever. Would this be allowed in the US? In the US that lady who fell into the hole would be swimming in cash.
My advice - Sue the contractors and the Ministry of works for damages and hardship.
rosiepi 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
Municipal and county governments in other developed countries usually require measures to protect motorists when leaving a site for the day. This usually involves the use of 1” steel plates extending at least 12” from the edge of the excavation, reflective 4” tape on it’s edges, and a reflective sign warning of plates ahead. Likely there’s a law on the books here too, but we all know there’s neither the will to obey or enforce such laws.
hrysippus 10 hours, 39 minutes ago
In other news a government spokesperson assured the public free electricity will very soon be given to every voter..........
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
Village Road is not safe. A car fell in a trench. A car would not fall in a trench on a safe road. As @Sickened says, in developed countries they would make it impossible for anyone but the suicidal to drive into a trench without intentionally bypassing double, triple, and quadrupled warning layers
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
On a side note why would police prosecute anyone for saying there was a prison break? I'm still trying to sort the merits of that. Just put out a statement to say its false
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID