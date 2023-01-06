$3,200 fine for drugs charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $3,200 in court on Friday after admitting to having 2.2lbs of Indian hemp.

Tevin Johnson, 29, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

On January 4, Johnson was arrested after he was found with two separate packages of Indian hemp which had a collective weight of 2.2lbs.

In court the accused pleaded guilty to the charges. As a result, Johnson’s two co-accused, a 31-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, both of whom pleaded not guilty to the offence, had their charges withdrawn.

Johnson was then fined $2,200 or a year in prison and $1,000 or nine months in prison on the two charges.