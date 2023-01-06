FNM: What led to decision to terminate workers?

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE the Freeport Container Port reversing its decision to terminate some 20 staff, Free National Movement MP for East Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said he believes it is still incumbent on the government to investigate the circumstances that led to the decision in the first place.

Mr Thompson was contacted moments after the Ministry for Grand Bahama announced the port had reversed its decision to lay off staff.

This comes after the FNM MP had earlier expressed sadness over the terminations, while calling for the government to investigate the matter.

“I think it’s concerning for a company that is that important to Grand Bahama to have made a decision to terminate 20-plus employees — which is a large percentage of their workforce — is concerning, even if they have made a reversal,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

“It is concerning that they made that decision to begin with and so I think it’s incumbent to understand their reasoning behind making the decision to begin with and if there is a challenge or a problem which what I indicated whether there was a larger problem afoot, then if that needs intervention, then it is the government’s obligation to seek to intervene to correct whatever challenge or problem the company is facing.”

The firings were confirmed around noon yesterday by Foreign Affairs and Public Service Minister Fred Mitchell who was in Grand Bahama yesterday.

He initially told reporters that officials were shocked and disappointed to learn of the terminations, especially at a time when the city “seemed to be catching a break and on an upward trajectory” and pledged government intervention.

Hours later, the Ministry of Grand Bahama released a statement saying, “Following the swift intervention of the prime minister, the decision to lay off 20 workers at the Freeport Container Port has been reversed.”

Grand Bahama has been dealt with a series of economic blows over the last several years.

Since assuming office in 2021, the Davis administration promised to ensure that the island lives up to its full potential amid continuing concerns about the island’s beleaguered economy.

However, yesterday, Mr Thompson conceded that the island is tired of hearing promises and now just wants action.

“Grand Bahama does not need any additional announcements,” he added. “They need concrete action and they need concrete results and to date, unfortunately the public has not seen the results that are required.

“There’s no more time for photo ops. There’s no more time for PR. It is time to deliver for the people of Grand Bahama. That is the only thing that will satisfy the public. That is the only thing that the public needs at the moment.

“They need the government to deliver on its commitment for the airport. They need the government to deliver the commitment for the hotel. They need the government to deliver on its commitment for the jobs - and full economic revival and so today, unfortunately we have not seen it.”