Man admits breaching bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to six months in prison after admitting to breaching his bail on a murder charge to go to the carnival with his child over the holidays.

Shaquille Culmer, 30, represented by attorney David Cash, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on four counts of violation of bail conditions.

This bail was granted to him by the Court of Appeal in connection with his alleged involvement with the shooting death of Alexander Gibson on John Road on February 22, 2021.

On December 18, 25, and 27 of 2022 as well as January 2 of this year, the accused is said to have breached his court-imposed curfew on four nights.

In court Culmer pleaded guilty to all four charges and accepted the facts in his case.

During his mitigation hearing, Mr Cash said that Culmer is remorseful for what he had done and had taken responsibility for his actions with his early plea of guilt. He then explained that his client was only 50 yards away from his home on December 18. Mr Cash further explained that on the remaining days Culmer breached his bail to take his daughter to the holiday carnival and attend Junkanoo.

After asking for leniency on Culmer’s behalf and that he be spared a custodial sentence, Mr Cash implored the court to take into consideration that Culmer’s girlfriend is currently pregnant. He further said that Culmer missed the birth of his last child while on remand.

In response Magistrate Kelly told him that he is to abide by bail conditions at all times and that the holidays are not an excuse to fail to observe these rules. She further said that he willfully breached his bail conditions.

Culmer was sentenced to six months in prison on the first two counts against him. He was further ordered to pay two $1,000 fines or risk three months in prison for each of the remaining two charges.

Culmer was informed of his right within seven days to appeal the sentences.