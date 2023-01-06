PM's 'swift intervention' reverses decision to lay off 20 Bahamian workers at Freeport Container Port

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE decision to lay off 20 Bahamian workers at the Freeport Container Port has been reversed following the “swift intervention” of Prime Minister Philip Davis, according to an official statement by the Ministry for Grand Bahama.

After being informed of recent developments at the container port, Mr Davis personally intervened in the matter and reached out to the international and local partners of the company to get those laid off back to work.

At a press conference in Freeport earlier on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, speaking in his capacity as chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, indicated that the prime minister and the Progressive Liberal Party were very disappointed and shocked by the layoffs.

FCP, one of the largest employers on Grand Bahama, had advised the government by letter dated December 28, 2022, of its most recent termination of 20 employees from FCP effective from December 31, 2022.

Mr Mitchell said the “prime minister’s view was that the matters should be reversed and that it should not have happened, particularly since he reached out a hand to the company and thought that we were partners in Grand Bahama, and its forward development.”

He added: “This event was simply shocking in the face of it.”

In an earlier statement by the Ministry for Grand Bahama, Minister Ginger Moxey had also indicated her disappointment over the decision to terminate Bahamians “in the midst of ongoing efforts by Grand Bahama residents to recover and rebuild their lives from destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian, and the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The government of The Bahamas will be in communication with FCP on this and other matters as we hope to forge ahead to recover and rebuild GB for the benefit of our people,” Ms Moxey said.

Shortly after 2pm, the ministry issued another statement advising: “Following the swift intervention of the prime minister, the decision to lay off 20 workers at the Freeport Container Port has been reversed.”

Describing the decision to lay off the workers as “unconscionable,” Minister Mitchell noted that the container port has been very profitable in Grand Bahama, and “should not be making these moves.”

“As you know I wear several roles, one of which is the chairman of the PLP and it is in that capacity I wish to speak – because, quite frankly, all of us were really shocked to hear of these developments.

“This city just seemed to be catching a break and on an upward trajectory and for these developments to happen, just seems shocking to me.

“The fact is that this community needs to grow and develop, and it needs all its commercial entities, private and public, to pull together for the success and upward movement of this community. And it was really disappointing to hear of these developments.”

He noted that there has been a fair number of complaints about the management of FCP, and the way Bahamians are treated.

“This as you know is a serial problem for our country,” he said. “Every time there is investment – investment is good – people make generous profits in this country, but they seem to dislike Bahamians. You cannot figure out why that is.

“What has happened, we understand, is the number of work permits has actually increased, not decreased since they had Bahamian management running the company,” Mr Mitchell said.

“So, we have to find out why that is. And what you do not want to do, of course, is to be xenophobic because there may be reasons why you have to bring in expatriate labour. But expatriate labour should match the benefits which are obtained to Bahamians, not at the expense of Bahamians. But there have been many complaints which come to us about management of the company.”

He explained that while statute law can do some things, the main issue is whether Bahamians are willing to stand up for themselves.

“I say often the government is expected to do various things and that is correct. We have been elected to do that, but the government is only as strong as the people standing behind you.”

Mr Mitchell said that the question was whether FCP had followed the law. He noted that in their letter which they wrote to the government, they are relying on an amendment to the Employment Act.

This, he explained, sets out certain rules for when employers want to make people redundant.

“One of (the rules) is that you are to notify the minister (of labour) in writing 14 days in advance of any proposed redundancy, laying out the numbers, how many people you intend to layoff, the names, and the reason for redundancy,” he stated.

He further stated that there is also provision in the Act that if an employer does not follow those rules, particularly as it relates to 20 people or more, the law calls for an additional 30 days of pay to be given to an employee.

“One of the reasons why I spent time talking to the PM, the minister for GB and the minister of labour on the call was to find out whether or not we are certain the container port followed the law in this matter.

“So, in a sense, they have on the face of it would appear they followed the law in giving notice to the minister directly, but if you go forensically through the provisions of the Act, it appears to me there are some gaps which they have not followed.

“This to me is more than law, it has to do with equity and fairness. A company that has done well in this country and at this point should not be making these moves - that is the way I see it.”

Since the pandemic, he said, shipping companies have made a fortune.

“You cannot tell me that because you have had some reverses in recent times, that that makes up for all the profits made during the time of the pandemic. It just comes off as unconscionable and contrary to all the best efforts that everyone is seeking to make to try and have this community succeed,” he said.