Road closure due to state recognised funeral

Police wish to advise the public that due to the State Recognised Funeral of the late Ruth Rosalie Miller, CMG, which will be held on Friday 6th January 2023 at Bethel Baptist Church, Meeting Street, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:
• Meeting Street between West Street and Hospital Lane.
Road closure will commence at 8am and will remain closed until the conclusion of the funeral.
