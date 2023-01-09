Tributes are paid to April Crowther-Gow

TRIBUTES have been paid to April Crowther- Gow, a former deputy chief councillor of Freeport, and a council member of the Free National Movement.

In a statement last night, the Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, said April Crowther-Gow was a community builder.

She said: “My heartfelt condolences to the family of April Crowther-Gow. We are grateful for the invaluable contributions April has made to Grand Bahama Island and our nation, as a community builder, business leader, and former deputy chief councillor of the City of Freeport.

“April had a vivacious personality, loved Grand Bahama and our Bahamaland and served courageously. She was a freedom-fighter and nationalist at heart, and left an indelible mark on many lives. She will never be forgotten.”

She offered condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and his wife, Ann Marie Davis, as well as other senior members of the PLP and officers and members.

FNM leader Michael Pintard said she was a “loyal member of our FNM family and made incredible sacrifices to ensure our success. She was an especially strong advocate for the foot soldiers of our organisation who she believed were often overlooked”.

Mr Pintard said she pushed for more qualified women to feature in the party’s leadership, and added: “April was also a fearless and plain-spoken individual, who would passionately articulate her position on various party as well as national issues. She was a well-organised individual, bursting with ideas and always ready to serve in any capacity she was called upon.”

Ms Crowther-Gow served in local government in East Grand Bahama, was executive of the Grand Bahama Council, a national protocol officer and also the former president of the Women’s Association in Grand Bahama.