Mitchell blasted by Dame Marguerite

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
DAME Marguerite Pindling caused a stir yesterday when she demanded an apology from Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell as she publicly accused him and the PLP for using a Majority Rule Day event at her husband’s grave as “a stepping stone”.
She gave the blistering rebuke at a graveside service as part of the government’s holiday celebrations, but did not go into details about what she was displeased about.
However, her remarks suggest the former Governor General was not formally invited to the event.
Mr Mitchell later told The Tribune he has no idea why she was upset, but he said she is entitled to her views.
As she stood at the podium, Dame Marguerite said before the event got underway, she wanted to “set the record straight” and reminded people about the contributions she made to the PLP and her husband’s political career.
“There was a man called Lynden Pindling – who didn’t know a thing about South Andros until I had to go and tell the people he was coming to run against Cyril Stevenson, because if we hadn’t put Pindling there, Stevenson would have won,” she said.
“Pray for me please, because I’m feeling very, very something today — I don’t like what I see because nothing happened until Pindling came on the scene. I support — I thank you for coming out today but the leadership were so excited they forgot I existed, but I just wanted to let you know that I’m alive, doing well, of sound mind and in good health and waiting for all that is going to take place because I do not like it. I’m sorry, Mr Mitchell.
“I’m sorry I cannot contain it any longer because you’re using this as a stepping stone and I do not appreciate it.”
Her remarks stunned the audience, some of whom exclaimed as she spoke.
One person said: “We still love Pindling and he is a great man.”
Reader poll
Do you support Dame Marguerite Pindling's comments made during the Majority Rule Day event?
Dame Marguerite responded: “I should hope so because we’re standing on his shoulders and the other men who fight with him in the trenches. When the House of Assembly was dissolved in 1966, Pindling was in London fighting the PLP’s battle. When nomination day came, Pindling wasn’t even in the country to be nominated. I had documents prepared in case the magistrate decided not to accept his name in his absence and I was ready with Cecil Wallace-Whitfield, who was the then chairman of this party, who took me down to South Andros but thanks be to God the magistrate said they would accept him in his absence.
“I come here today in respect out of the work that my husband has done along with his other fellow workers in this country and I don’t want anyone to use this to play him cheap because I will not stand for it. I’m sorry, Mr Prime Minister, I promised you I was going to behave, but I think all of you should know who I am by now. And you owe me an apology and I expect Mr Chairman right now.”
At that point, she walked off stage.
Mr Mitchell then returned to the podium in response to her, assuring her of their support.
“A new generation of Bahamians are here today who were not here a year ago. Who were not here when this momentous occasion took place and if any apology is due it’s due because of the goodness of our heart,” Mr Mitchell said.
“It’s due because we wanted to pay tribute to your husband. It’s due because we wanted to move with a quick pace to ensure that that memory is etched in the minds and the collective history of our country - no disrespect to you,” he said.
“We all are here to support you today. You remember when it was just you and I standing up here alone in this graveyard. It makes a difference to be in government and our Prime Minister led us to a victory. So we are here in government today one year later, much better off than we were a year ago. I thank you for allowing this ceremony to go forward and know that in our hearts we love you. We support you... So Dame Marguerite, we love you. I’ll give kisses right now.”
Speaking with reporters later, the chairman appeared not to be bothered by the situation.
“Well here’s my general reaction to these things. When you get to a certain age and stage, you can say whatever you want. I really can’t rise to that — that’s as simple as that. She is who she is and she is the widow of the former Prime Minister. She was there at the start, so she’s entitled to her views. I leave it at that.”
Asked if he would give an apology, he added: “Well I’ve already said what I’ve had to say. As far as I’m concerned, the matter is closed - I’m sure it’s going to make all the headlines tomorrow, but what you will say from me is that I have nothing to say on the matter. She has her views - that’s the end of that.”
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis made no mention of what transpired nor did he give an apology during his remarks, but thanked Dame Marguerite.
“It could not have been done without you and I appreciate your presence,” he said.
He later gave recognition to her in his speech as well.
Earlier at the event, Dame Marguerite’s name had also initially not been read out in the list of those acknowledged at the beginning of proceedings, although her name was added after an intervention, along with the name of former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt.
Yesterday was not the first time a Pindling publicly expressed their frustrations about the PLP.
In March 2021, Monique Pindling, the daughter of former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, said the party’s “leadership” told her she would not receive a nomination because the PLP does not “want a Pindling on the ticket”.
She made her comment during an appearance on the 96.9FM talk show “The Revolution”.
“They alluded to something about negativity of my dad and didn’t want it to be the focus and things like that,” she said.
Back then, she ended her bid to secure the PLP’s nomination in Central and South Andros. Ms Pindling suggested the PLP only wants to use her father’s name when it is convenient for party leaders.
“It’s not that we have sole ownership (of his legacy), but my thought is, you can’t use him when it’s convenient for you, you can’t use him for good and then say it’s bad, you can’t use him when it’s good occasions or certain occasions and then drop him when you feel like it,” she said.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 8 hours ago
"Mitchell told The Tribune he has no idea why she was upset, but she is entitled to her views."
Typical male, I'm dumbfounded/crazy, hysterical woman talking out her head response
rosiepi 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
Well… given that Freddie is a hysterical woman…
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 8 hours ago
Comments open on a PLP dispute...
realfreethinker 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
I am kinda surprised also
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 42 minutes ago
I'm not. I've had a sinking suspicion for a while that comments were being "mostly" allowed on sensational negative PLP stories. It's an unsettling notion for a paper that always touts its journalistic integrity and which I believe in. I could be wrong, there is no way for me to know if it's a fact, I'm not in the internal meetings... it just seems off
themessenger 1 day, 6 hours ago
I'm absolutely astounded that Birdie hasn't leapt to the defence of the wife of the "Father of The Nation". Caught between the woke devil of Mitchell and the old guard deep blue sea of Margeurite, whatever shall we do????
sheeprunner12 1 day, 6 hours ago
The PLP will never shake the ghost of SLOP and the Pindlings will always view ppl like Fred Mitchell as an imposter.
Mitchell has a knack for making these faux pilgrimages. He comes to Long Island trying to resurrect HM Taylor every year as well. We take it as a bad joke.
Baha10 1 day, 6 hours ago
Fascinating … never seen such an open public rebuke within a political party.
bahamianson 18 hours, 22 minutes ago
Thought the tribune would not allow one to discuss. News media needs to stop controlling discussions. It is a democratic society.
annmon 13 hours, 7 minutes ago
I am surprised as well to see that they're allowing a discussion. I think they want to read peoples reactions to this story....they just trapsey like that.
ExposedU2C 12 hours, 1 minute ago
Only open to comments because The Tribune's owners despise the Puddling Clan as much if not more than Corkscrew Fwreddy Boy does.
stillwaters 17 hours, 50 minutes ago
Wow.....she needs to feel wanted still. Just invite her next time, especially if you're at her husband's graveside....... and save us all these hissy fits.
ExposedU2C 11 hours, 43 minutes ago
The Puddling Clan have wrongfully been allowed to live the high life off of the public purse for decades nothwithstanding that SLOP brought so much disgrace to the Bahamian people in the eyes of the world community by selling for great self-financial gain our country's geographic proximity to the U.S. to the Colombian drug lords in the late 1970s and early 1980s. And let's not forget how SLOP also sold out Grand Bahamians to very greedy Sir Jack Hayward and Edward St. George.
carltonr61 17 hours, 1 minute ago
She gas shown true moral courage. The new guard PLP is afraid of her strength as all Bahamians pray for true leadership as we despair over the power corrupt politicians with the Gaming industry has over our free speech, future hope and democracy. Sir Pindling in his biography cursed every economic system that would not advance The economic goodwill of poor Bahamians. As Sir Franklyn Wilson high lighted last week, gambling addictions has rotted and decayed away the dreams for poor Bahamians to ever see the promised land proposed by black majority rule to could afford housing. Even the kids are gambling away their future thanks to our destructive black, political elite.
ExposedU2C 11 hours, 35 minutes ago
You are unsuccessfully trying to re-write history. It is well known and documented in the annals of Bahamian history that SLOP caused at least two generations of Bahamians to be lost to drug smuggling and drug addiction by his selling out our country for self-financial gain to the Colombian drug lords in late 1970s and early 1980s.
Sickened 14 hours, 18 minutes ago
Not sure Mitchell was even invited because he definitely didn't dress for the occasion with his baseball cap. No Jacket no Tie?? What an embarrassment!!
M0J0 14 hours, 5 minutes ago
As i agree with her stance same time this is a new generation, she has been placed in positions herself because of her husband so i dont see the issue. The old is gone allow the new to come through. Stuck in the pass.
bahamianson 13 hours, 19 minutes ago
Nothing wrong with respecting but constantly worshipping is ridiculous. We appreciate his service and yours, but time rolls on.
John 13 hours, 19 minutes ago
This is not the first time Dame Mageurite has chastised and rebuked Fred Mitchell ( or other PLP’s) in public. And they so needed it! The question is how does the country go from celebrating a ‘real’ Majority Rule Holiday to what many refer to now as ‘a PLP holiday?’
sheeprunner12 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
The present Bahamian dilemma is that there are no real differences between HOW the October holiday is observed as opposed to the January holiday.
We were uniquely placed to benefit from the Encounter Day holiday and using it as a marketing tool to build our European tourism brand with the Columbian exchange. Sadly, we allowed "black wokeness" to get in the way.
Until that difference is clearly identified, it is Heroes 1.0 and Heroes 2.0, because we are celebrating the same PLP personalities over and over again. It goes to show the excessive ego trip that the PLP leaders are engaged in.
carltonr61 11 hours, 29 minutes ago
Just stupid to remove Columbus from the Bahamas unique tapestry. He is ours and a right to be here that he came 200 years before us black skin. The slaver nation is perched in Rawson Square.
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 16 minutes ago
I love both Lady Pindling and Mr Mitchell and it is my hope and pray that what ever their differences are will be resolved.
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
Most importantly GOD FIRST< COUNTRY SECOND and all else especially individuals after
ExposedU2C 11 hours, 35 minutes ago
Cat got your tongue Birdie? LOL
annmon 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
As long as Lady Pindling is alive and they keep having the majority rule service and recognizing Sir Lynden as the Father of the Nation, Lady Pindling has a right to be recognized...and this is me saying this as a PLP NEVER!!!! Minister Fred Mitchell acts as if he's Mr. Prime Minister himself as well as Mr. Frequent Flyer...but he sure got sat down in his lowly seat!!!
TalRussell 12 hours, 5 minutes ago
Watched news video feeds and just maybe the conflict lies in naming it **'Majority' Rule Day?
From video clips I viewed - didn't see a single 'Conchy Joe nor Haitian' in amongst the 100+ invited dignitaries, nor in attendance in neither Nassau or Grand Bahama.
How do a say and without offending anyone, just maybe tis time change the name the holiday or do away it completely by simply reverting back to Columbus Day, — Yes?
DDK 11 hours, 54 minutes ago
Looks like the Dame made a hilarious holiday even more hilarious! 🤣😂🤣s
ExposedU2C 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
Small wonder SLOP always regarded Corkscrew Fwreddy Boy to be nothing but a mentally warped pseudo-intellect, unprincipled political chameleon and rank opportunist.
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 46 minutes ago
Something is very very off with the stories being as allowed comment. Its is almost tabloidish at this point. We're allowed to talk about Dame Maguerite's upset, which is worthy of discussion, but meanwhile fishermen are sounding the alarm about the hazardous chemical spill in the waters off Abaco... and comments are disallowed???
"*Paul Maillis, the National Fisheries Association’s (NFA) secretary, in an interview with Tribune Business also urged the authorities to “not take a soft hand” in ensuring that those responsible for the MV Onego Traveller or their insurers ultimately cover all the costs incurred by The Bahamas in protecting its marine environment, tourism and fisheries industries from any pollution fall-out.
“It’s something we’ve been watching very closely,” he said of the vessel’s sinking. “I know that area, Hole in the Wall, and all the way up to Cross Harbour is a very important commercial fishing area. That area, from the point of Hole in the Wall up to Cross Harbour, is a very important potting, diving and pelagic fishing source
TalRussell 10 hours, 14 minutes ago
How many would support advocating to reduce the 11 Bahamas Public Holidays down to just 4?
Well, yes, I'm planting first seed for our out Islanders who done have legal right to announce their own 'out island holidays' and should damn well start announcing for 2023, — Yes?
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
Every holiday cost employers extra millions. The PLP should think about that. But they're too ego-centric and full of pomp. Ten holidays were quite enough.
TalRussell 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
@ComradeSheepRunner, but you're not recognizing that the majority of Bahamas 2023 Public Holidays were celebrated under Bay Street Boys Rule.
All Pindling, Christie and Papa Hubert did was to give them name change, — Yes?
ExposedU2C 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Corkscrew Fwreddy Boy truly believed he was fully entitled to exact revenge on the living Puddling Clan at SLOP's graveside as compensation for the many times SLOP summarily dismissed him as nothing but the immature, self-infatuated, petulant and imbecilic idiot that most of us know him to be.
And to think the very corrupt and roly-poly Davis just stood by and let this happen without publicly uttering one word of rebuke towards Corkscrew Fwreddy Boy.
It certainly seems PM Davis is comfortable with Fwreddy Boy attempting to throw SLOP's legacy as Moses of the Bahamaland, as well as all of SLOP's living clan members, under the proverbial bus as the 50th anniversary of the independence of the Bahamas draws near.
LastManStanding 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
Wondering what kind of bussup will be coming in July lol.
TalRussell 8 hours, 35 minutes ago
But, wasn't a former Minns FNM cabinet minister taken into police custody, ---- Yes?
pablojay 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
I cannot fault Dame Marguerite at all. I can remember when she said that she and her daughter who wanted to nominate for the PLP in the last election were called to a meeting with the PLP leadership and were told that she could not run as the Pindling name would cause a distraction. Brave instead pushed Picewell out for his godson, who subsequently won the South Andros seat. Then they gather at Sir Lynden's tomb to commemorate Majority Rule? I am not a PLP but i thought it was grossly unfair to her daughter and just to show how 'cultish' the PLP is, nobody spoke up in her defence,not even one PLP woman who were pushing for more women inclusion.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
Mr, Mitchell was always with lady Pindling laying a wreath at Sir Pindling.s grave some times mistakes are made , so we move on, unfortunately they gave their enemies a whole lot of fire bombs I do not believe Mr Mitchell intended to disrespect lady Pindling
carltonr61 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
This is my first time seeing her act out as a Prima Legacy Lady. Nice to place the female wind beneath the wings of black political Bahamian historical male dominated leadership in its rightful place.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
"Police urge people to plan a strategy in case of home invasion"
I dont know what to say.... I guess this would be in lieu of the police having a strategy to combat crime
SP 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Illegal Haitians running wild and taking over the country and these PLP jackasses arguing about a corrupt dead man that originally instigated the situation in the first place!
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Unfortunately the public isnt really interested in anything until it's a crisis at which point govt reacts. Wait for a story on a tourist who dies swimming in ferix off Abaco or eating contaminated fish or all the fish stock disappearing, you'll have all kind of commentary on how the govt allow that situation? Who need to resign? blah blah. Govt loves our ability to be easily distracted and to not focus on our crumbling framework
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Wow comments not disabled yet?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
And just because...
"Missing teenage girls in Pakistan ran away to meet BTS, police say"-cnn.com
For the record, if Atlantis ever books BTS I'll run away to see them too.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID