Man accused of December murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A MAN was remanded to prison on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on bail for possession of a prohibited weapon last month.

Kirkland Bullard, 31, represented by attorney Ian Cargill, faced Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt on a charge of murder.

According to police reports, around 7.30pm on December 22, 2022, it is alleged that two men got out of a small white Japanese vehicle on Eighth Street in Coconut Grove. While there, it is said, they opened fire on D’Amatto Deveaux as he sat on the porch of his residence, resulting in him being shot multiple times in his body.

The suspects fled the scene in their car. Emergency Medical Services later pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police said the deceased was recently released from prison and was being electronically monitored in connection with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Due to the gravity of the offence, Bullard was not required to enter a plea in court. He was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The chief magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, however he has the right to apply for it in the Supreme Court.

Bullard’s VBI will be served on April 4.