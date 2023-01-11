Pregnant Bahamian woman killed in US

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER is trying to cope after the tragic killing of his pregnant daughter in America last week, who, he said, went to the United States for a better life for herself and her family.

Joel Philips, the 50-year-old father of Joanna Gomez-Simo, expressed remorse at not returning a recent call to his daughter who had been asking him repeatedly to visit.

“We had a close relationship, she used to call me, we used to talk,” he told this newspaper. “I spoke with her on Christmas and then after the Christmas. She messaged me New Year’s night. I didn’t get the chance to call her and talk to her,” Mr Philips said.

“She had called me and told me she was pregnant and she wanted me and my fiancée to come over and I keep telling her I’m going to come this month, I’m going to come, but I never had the chance to come.”

Last Thursday morning, Orlando police reportedly found the 29-year-old, who was more than 20 weeks pregnant, strangled to death in her apartment in Orange County, according to Florida news reports.

Police reported that a 41-year-old man who had been living with Ms Gomez-Simo and her children was arrested following her death.

Ms Gomez-Simo’s death comes after a recent history of domestic violence in the home.

According to US reports, Florida police said there was a documented history of domestic violence with the man arrested for Ms Gomez-Simo’s killing, including an incident on December 2 where he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a pregnant person.

Mr Philips said yesterday that his daughter worked hard, both in New Providence and in the United States, to provide for her four children.

“She loved her kids. When she was over here she worked in the hotel. But she went to the United States for a better life. She had one or two other jobs over there, working in a hotel, but the last thing I know, she was babysitting,” Mr Philips said.

“She was a nice, loving, sweet person you know. She was outgoing and just loved her kids.”