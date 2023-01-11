Rev Dr CB Moss collapses at church service

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

REVEREND Dr C B Moss, a long-time advocate for the Over-the-Hill community, is hospitalised after collapsing during the Majority Rule Day church service at St Anges Anglican Church yesterday.

After he collapsed, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville assisted him.

Rev Moss was taken to hospital by EMS personnel and accompanied by opposition leader Michael Pintard.

It is understood that he is still alive, but in a medically induced coma.

Relatives could not be reached up to press time.

The Mt Olive Baptist Church pastor is a long-time inner-city community leader who is dedicated to meeting the needs of people in the area.

Over the years, Rev Moss has continuously contributed to the country through his involvement in community efforts, and political and religious programmes.

The prominent pastor is the executive director of Bahamas Against Crime and president of Bain and Grants Town Advancement.

During yesterday’s church service, Venerable Archdeacon Keith Cartwright remembered Rev Moss in prayers before the sermon.

He said: “We ask your healing hand to be placed upon our dear brother (Rev CB Moss).

“We ask you to send your holy angels to guard and protect him. We ask you, dear God, that in your infinite mercy to forgive him of all his sins.”

He continued: “We ask you Heavenly Father to guide the doctors and the nurses who will have the care of him. We ask for your healing power today, in Jesus’ name we pray.”

Meanwhile, Bishop Walter Hanchell of Great Commission Ministries described Rev Moss as one of the “most sincere and compassionate in The Bahamas”.

Bishop Hanchell commented on his Facebook page yesterday.

He said: “Rev Moss is a living legend, who has perhaps done more for the average Bahamian than any person I know. He has not received all that is rightly due to him and has been taken advantage of by many leaders in recent years.

“Just three weeks ago, I was blessed to spend a two-hour lunch with Rev Moss. We reminisced on the good old days and talked about the hardships our people are going through and what we could do to ease the burdens.

“CB has a heart for the people of Bain and Grant’s Town like nobody else. In my view, he’s a genuine national hero of the highest order, who has been overlooked for too long. He’s not seeking recognition, but he indeed deserves it,” he continued.

In ending his heartfelt post, he asked people to join him in celebrating Rev Moss’ healing.