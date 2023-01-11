Waiting for RBC

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Calling if not the leading commercial bank one is told calling their Client Service there might be a delay – what is a reasonable delay I have to ask?

Call wait - patiently hoping - then praying and still eternal silence. Thanks RBC.

Now can I contact my branch without going to it? No one answers, thanks Cable Beach.

With Central Bank pushing deliberately their digital policy maybe Central Bank will insist banks answer their telephones - as simply as courteous as that - answer the stupid telephone.

Hoping by writing someone might buy a Tribune and act - public wants to have access we are tired of you removing services and making it more and more complicated and, of course, increasing fees.

It is courteous to answer your telephones.

Truly an annoyed RBC customer of 40 plus years – boy years ago far, far better courteous service when they cared.

D ROLLE

Nassau,

December 30, 2022.