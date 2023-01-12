Pintard: Majority rule is for all Bahamians

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard criticised the Progressive Liberal Party for not promoting the fact that Bahamians of “all walks of life” participated in majority rule.

His comments came a day after Dame Marguerite Pindling demanded an apology from PLP chairman Fred Mitchell as she publicly accused him and the PLP of using a Majority Rule Day event at her husband’s grave as “a stepping stone”.

As she stood at the podium, Dame Marguerite said before the event got underway she wanted to “set the record straight” and reminded people about the contributions she made to the PLP and former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling’s political career.

Outside of Parliament yesterday, Mr Pintard spoke of other persons who had a hand in the historic movement and said they were not all PLPs.

“This morning I’m hoping that in the House (of Assembly) that both the Prime Minister and myself would have an opportunity to make comments about majority rule. It is the view of the opposition that majority rule was achieved as a result of Bahamians from all walks of life participating in that event. PLPs at that time and those that left the PLP to form the Free National Movement. White and black Bahamians — Bahamians from all demographics,” he said.

“Unfortunately over the years, the Progressive Liberal Party has not projected the view that Bahamians of all walks of life have participated in this important event. It has become narrowly a PLP event which has become most unfortunate and disingenuous. So anyone contributing to clearing up that historical bias we support.”

When asked his view on Dame Marguerite’s call for an apology, Mr Pintard said it was a PLP matter.

“The PLP can address that matter. The point I’m making is the comments I heard by way of the media is consistent with comments we have had. It is important for us to have a rounded view and tribute to all who participated in ushering majority rule credited and not for one particular group to try to give the impression only they formed majority rule.”

The Bahamas gained majority rule for the first time on January 10, 1967.

On that day both the PLP and the United Bahamian Party (UBP) won 18 parliamentary seats during the general election, with the remaining two going to Randol Fawkes, of the Labour Party, and Alvin Braynen, an Independent.

Mr Fawkes sided with the PLP, helping the party to form the first black-led government. Mr Braynen became Speaker of the House.