Remediation ‘continuing’ on sunken ship

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Transport and Housing Ministry said yesterday remediation efforts of the sunken Onego Traveller ship off Abaco are continuing, adding 3,119 tons of steel coils and 4,505 tons of Ferix in bulk remained submerged.

The ministry said that steps to address the sunken cargo ship were still active.

On December 29, 2022, Onego Traveller sank with heavy fuel onboard.

The general cargo ship registered in Antigua and Barbuda, built in 2002, reportedly began taking on water in the ballast water tank area near Hole in the Wall, off South Abaco.

“The Ministry of Transport and Housing wishes to advise members of the public that efforts to monitor and address the sinking of MV Onego Traveller off Abaco, The Bahamas remain ongoing,” a statement said yesterday.

“The primary focus of efforts by the Ministry of Transport and Housing, the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Planning and Protection, the Department of Environmental Health Services, and the Port Department is to ensure that salvage operations are conducted in a safe manner, and that the marine environment is protected,” the statement said.

The statement added that the ministry is receiving daily progress reports from Resolve Marine which is overseeing the salvage operations.

“The cargo remains submerged and consists of 3,119 tons of steel coils and 4,505 tons of Ferix in bulk,” it added.

The ministry highlighted that efforts were being made to remediate the issue.

“Divers continue to inspect the sunken vessel. The booms remain in place and continue to hold. Efforts to remove the fuel are continuing. The public is advised to stay away from the area.

“The Government of The Bahamas wishes to assure the Bahamian people — especially the residents of Abaco — that diligent efforts to resolve this incident are being taken. The Ministry of Transport and Housing will continue to share additional information with members of the public as more details become available,” the statement said.

On January 6, the Bahamas National Trust in a statement expressed concerns about the sunken cargo ship and its affect on the marine environment

BNT executive director Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle said, “The BNT’s key concern at this time is the impact of the ship on the seabed and the potential impact of the vessel’s spilt chemical contents on coastal and marine organisms and habitats in the area, especially given that the vessel is currently within the boundaries of a marine protected area, not yet assigned to any protected area management agency. If the chemicals are not quickly and properly contained, they can potentially spread to other areas.

“The BNT is prepared to support any remediation or monitoring efforts, including the creation of long-term policies to prevent or respond more quickly to such incidences in the future. We have been in constant communication with the director of DEPP, who has requested assistance to conduct ecological assessments; and our park wardens and scientists are on standby and ready to help with these efforts as soon as it is safe to do so.”