Rev Moss stable in hospital

THE REV CB Moss is in stable condition in hospital after he collapsed on Tuesday at a Majority Rule Day service at St Agnes Anglican Church.

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson, a team of competent doctors have stabilised the community leader and activist while he undergoes a “battery of tests and treatments.”

The statement shot down false social media reports about Rev Moss’ death and added that the Moss family appreciates the outpouring of love shown to him during this time.

They asked for people to keep him in their prayers.

After Rev Moss collapsed at the church on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville assisted him. He was taken to hospital by EMS personnel and accompanied by opposition leader Michael Pintard.

He was said to be in a medically induced coma on Tuesday.

The Mt Olive Baptist Church pastor is a long-time inner-city community leader who is dedicated to meeting the needs of people in the area. Over the years, Rev Moss has continuously contributed to the country through his involvement in community efforts, as well as political and religious programmes.

He is the executive director of Bahamas Against Crime and president of Bain and Grants Town Advancement.