Bermuda PLP trip cost ‘paid in full’

THE Progressive Liberal Party has fully reimbursed the Public Treasury for Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ controversial trip to Bermuda last year, Press Secretary Clint Watson said yesterday.

“Yes,” he said, when asked about the issue during yesterday’s press briefing at the Office of the Prime minister. “That’s behind us.”

Mr Davis’ trip drew scrutiny in October after it was revealed that he spoke at a political convention for Bermuda’s ruling Progressive Labour Party.

He travelled to Bermuda with a delegation, including former Prime Minister Perry Christie, on October 19 and returned on October 20.

The travel later caused questions to surface, mostly from the opposition, as to who paid for the trip.

Responding to the FNM, Foreign Affairs Minister and PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said there was nothing unusual about the trip and also insisted that it was a standard official visit to another country at the invitation of the Premier of Bermuda E David Burt.

But Communications Director in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming had said earlier the travel costs were covered by the PLP.

Days later, the party released a copy of a $24,000 cheque to the Public Treasury it said reflected payment from the organisation for the trip.

However, it did not cover the trip’s full cost, which was estimated to be just under $60,000, according to Mr Watson yesterday.

“We’re trying to finalise the total amount. I think it’s close — from the records I have received — it’s just under $60,000 in total for the entire thing,” Mr Watson said.