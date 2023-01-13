Boy arrested after gunshots alert

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy was arrested after he was found with a high-powered weapon on Wednesday.

Shortly before 5pm, ShotSpotter technology alerted police that gunshots were being discharged in the Wilton Street area. Additionally, concerned residents notified police of a young boy armed with a firearm discharging gunshots.

“Officers sprang into action, saturated the surrounding area and arrested the teen in the area of West Avenue off Collins Avenue, without incident,” police said.

He was found with a loaded high-powered weapon containing over 20 rounds of ammunition.

“It is reported that prior to the 15-year-old being arrested, he was involved in a physical altercation with another male student.”

Police said their quick response prevented the loss of a life.

Officers are actively investigating and are urging parents to be more engaged with their children’s interactions.

Police are also searching for two male suspects responsible for the latest armed robbery that occurred sometime around 12.10am yesterday in the Carmichael Road area.

According to initial reports from police, a woman was accosted by two armed men when she arrived home. They stole her handbag containing an undisclosed amount of cash and personal items. The suspects fled the area on foot through a nearby track road.

Police are also asking for the public’s help in locating a silver coloured 20-foot Scully boat that was stolen from Lighthouse Point after being secured sometime between 1am and 5am on Sunday and Wednesday.

Police appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the location of this vessel to contact their local police station, or 911/919.