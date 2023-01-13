Contract negotiations between UTEB and BTVI reach impasse

By LEANDRA ROLLE

CONTRACT negotiations between the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) reached an impasse when both parties were unable to reach an agreement on workers’ salaries, UTEB President Daniel Thompson said Friday.

Mr Thompson said the union, which represents some 30 BTVI faculty members, has now referred the matter to government officials for redress and is hoping that all issues will be resolved in a few weeks’ time.

While both parties were able to agree on most articles in the proposed agreement, they have failed to see eye to eye as it relates to staff remuneration packages.

The union believes the current salary structure presented by BTVI is inadequate and as such, is pushing for staff members’ salaries to be made similar to that of staff at University of The Bahamas or other quasi-government agencies.

“There are issues that must be addressed relating to the remuneration packages of our workers and until those matters are addressed, we are going to be faced with a challenge,” Mr Thompson said during a press conference on BTVI campus on Friday.

“Because unless our members are appropriately remunerated and respected then we cannot guarantee a successful tertiary and technical institute. That only happens when there’s respect for workers and we look forward to this administration ensuring that there is respect for the workers here who are very qualified.”

Concluding contract negotiations would bring workers one step closer to signing its first industrial agreement with the institution.

“We started (negotiations) in September of last year,” Mr Thompson added, “so we are hoping that we would’ve completed in October or November notwithstanding that we have completed most of the articles, but, of course, when you reach the money talk, that’s where you reach an impasse.

“But, this is not really bad because this is the first IA (industrial agreement) so it’s not like we’re revising or changing an existing industrial agreement. This is the first one and so that salary structure, it’s not an issue of where you get a certain percentage increase on what exists. What we’re saying is what exists is garbage.”

He said UTEB has already been in contact with senior government officials and labour consultants, with meetings planned as early as next week to discuss the way forward.

“In the spirit of our memorandum of understanding, the union is confident that this matter would be resolved because if you use what has been happening throughout the country, and I’ve been involved with some of those industrial agreements, there has been a serious commitment to bring resolution,” he continued.

“That’s why every other month there’s another IA that is being signed and I am hoping that before Easter, way before the resurrection, I hope that we would be able to invite you back here to celebrate with us.”

Kerima Smith, a faculty member at BTVI, echoed similar sentiments at Friday’s press conference, saying workers demand respect and should be given what they deserve.

“We trust that this new administration from their track record thus far will bring a speedy resolve and a favourable resolve to the issues,” she said.

“As my colleague said, we are tertiary educators - we play a major role. We are not rejects. We want you to put some respect on TVET.”

Meanwhile, Sherry Benjamin, of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB), added: “The NCTUB stands in solidarity with UTEB in its fight for rights and benefits for their members.

“And we want to challenge BTVI and all other employers out there to appreciate your human resource and try and do what is best for them.”