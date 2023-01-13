Freedom of Information ‘not on the shelf’ but no date yet

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRESS secretary Clint Watson said the Davis administration is still committed to full implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, which, he said, is “in the process of being launched”.

“It is being implemented,” he said yesterday.

“The pilot stage is launching, and training is underway in the government agencies right now as we speak so it is in the process of being launched.

“It’s not just sitting on the shelf. The process is taking place, training is taking place, the first stage is being launched. Yes, there is will power to do, it is something the prime minister said when I spoke to him this morning. He has the will power to see it fully implemented.”

Asked if he expects this to happen before the Davis administration completes its current term in office, Mr Watson was unable to say.

He added: “But, it’s happening. It’s not on a shelf. I repeat, it’s not on a shelf. It’s being implemented, but there are stages to the implementation before it’s absolutely complete and that has started so this administration is actually beginning to bring freedom of information into play.”

This follows recent calls from Bahamas Bar Association president Khalil Parker for the government to move forward with fully implementing the Freedom of Information Act.

While Information Commissioner Keith Thompson said last September that Bahamians could expect to start making freedom of information (FOI) requests “soon”, this has yet to come to fruition.

Yesterday, Mr Watson was also asked when legislation to criminalise marital rape will be tabled in Parliament.

However, he could not give a timeline, noting that consultations on the proposed legislation are still ongoing.

On Wednesday, Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe told reporters officials are hoping to have consultations wrapped up regarding marital rape legislation in the next several weeks.

“The reason there’s no time frame on it is because we want to exhaust all avenues in addressing and looking at this proposed legislation,” Mr Watson added.

“He (Mr Wilchcombe) did say that they have another meeting with the Baptist community. They have called and requested another meeting, so that’s expected to happen. They also want to meet with the Christian Council to make sure there is clarity on the proposed legislation. That hasn’t happened as yet - so that’s why there’s no framework attached to it.”

He also responded to criticism that the government was relying too heavily on the church for their views on marital rape.

“The meetings are not just with the church,” Mr Watson stressed. “Those are the meetings that are upcoming, but they are not the only meetings that they have met with. They have met with organisations. They have met with women’s groups. They have met with civic organisations so it’s not just lopsided as it appears by saying the Christian groups. Those may be the meetings that they have concluded with or having next, but it’s not only in the church. It’s been a well-rounded approach.”