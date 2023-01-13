Govt investigates after Abaco workers unpaid since September

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government has launched investigations into allegations that a number of Bahamian workers contracted by an international company to do work at Baker’s Bay, Abaco, have not been paid since last September.

Press secretary Clint Watson confirmed that the matter is being probed during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

He also said Prime Minister Phillip Davis was notified of the reports Thursday morning and immediately decided to get to the bottom of the issue.

The company in question is “doing some construction work for Bakers Bay, (Abaco)”, Mr Watson said.

But sources allege that the company was actually contracted to do work for some homeowners at the exclusive resort.

The press secretary was unable to say how many workers in Abaco are allegedly owed money or confirm the amount that’s still outstanding.

“The Office of the Prime Minister has been in touch with representation from (the company in question) related to Bahamian workers not being paid for a significant period in Abaco,” he said.

“This is a story coming out of Abaco out of a company that has been operating there, but apparently has not been paying its staff since sometime last year. Today (Thursday), the prime minister was made aware of the complaint, but they can rest assured that the matter is being investigated.”

Mr Watson said he was told the company had partnered with a local and a foreign investor for the project, but they were also assured that the government will not allow Bahamians to be taken advantage of if wrongdoing is found.

“This government will not allow foreign investors, or anyone for that matter, to take advantage of Bahamian workers and vendors,” he added, “and so the Prime Minister in a conversation this morning says now that he has been made aware today of what has been transpiring, he will intervene to ensure that there is resolution so we will continue to follow on this story and give an update on that.”

The Tribune reached out to the company in question about the allegations, but their representatives could not be reached for comment up to press time yesterday.