Jailed for 18 months over $400k of marijuana

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

A MAN was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday after admitting to having $396,000 worth of marijuana in his home.

The drugs were found during a police search last week.

Kevin Rolle, 25, of Munnings Drive, represented by Tonique Lewis, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Rolle’s co-accused in this matter were Donovan Taylor, 25, Wilson Capita, 31, Jesson Cela, 28, Garret Bain, 27, Deangelo Wright, 31, and Bosfield Butler, 35.

According to police reports at around 1.30pm on January 8, officers acting on a search warrant, entered Rolle’s residence. In one of his bedrooms authorities uncovered 15 crocus sacks containing a suspicious grassy-like substance. An analysis of the seized drugs confirmed it to be Indian hemp with a collective weight of 369lbs and an estimated street value of $396,000.

In a subsequent police interview, Rolle admitted ownership of the drugs.

In court, Rolle pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the facts stated in his case. With Rolle admitting to the offence and his remaining co-accused pleading not guilty, the charges against them were withdrawn.

His attorney stated that her young client is a father and did the honourable thing by admitting to the crime from the onset. She further said that the accused had seen the error of his ways before explaining that he found himself in difficult times and he was just trying to survive. While admitting that that was no excuse for his actions, Ms Lewis asked for leniency on Rolle’s behalf.

It was then revealed by the prosecution that Rolle had an earlier firearm conviction in 2018.

The magistrate sentenced Rolle to 18 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. The accused was ordered to pay a fine of $12,000 by the end of his prison term or risk an additional six months in custody.

Rolle can appeal his sentence within seven days.