Man charged with threatening to kill police officer

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail in Magistrate’s Court on Friday after allegedly threatening to kill a police officer.

John Hanna, 28, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of threats of death.

It is alleged that around 11.50pm on January 9 Hanna threatened PC 4359 Ingraham with death.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted $1,500 bail and his trial was set for July 3.