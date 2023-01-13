Repair programme to start this month

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DISASTER Reconstruction Authority executive chairman Alex Storr confirmed that the Small Homes Repair programme is set to begin this month with some 200 homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“The next phase should be 100 homes on Grand Bahama and 100 homes in Abaco; those two combined, we are applying to the Ministry of Finance for about $1.6m,” he said, when contacted by The Tribune on Wednesday.

According to Mr Storr, DRA is hoping that all home repairs will be completed in the country before the next hurricane season.

Nearly 1,600 homes combined on both islands were identified for repairs as a result of assessments that were conducted by DRA.

“Our intention or goal is to have all house repairs finished before the start of the next hurricane season,” Mr Storr said.

“We have an active plan - to get that achieved, and we should start implementing that in the next couple of days, if not weeks.

“After we went through and did our new assessment, I think the total is close to about 1,600 Abaco and Grand Bahama combined that have not been helped as yet.”

In addition to home repairs, Mr Storr also gave updates on other DRA projects on Sweeting’s Cay, Grand Bahama, and on Elbow Cay, Abaco.

He revealed that Sweeting’s Cay residents can expect a new septic system on that island.

“In Sweeting’s Cay, we are getting ready to install a septic system that has stopped so far those persons in Sweeting’s Cay from gaining their occupancy certificate, even though some of them have already completed their repairs.

“So, we are hoping that would commence within another few days, and a contractor has been assigned to that,” Mr Storr said.

On Elbow Cay, he said that DRA has signed a contract for debris removal that will pave the way for the start of a major tourist development there.

“Right now, the debris site that was there is being cleared which is going to allow the investor who owned the property to begin his multi-million-dollar investment on that island.”

Regarding the Abaco community centre, Mr Storr added that a contract has been signed and work repairs have begun.

“I don’t know if they have resumed since the Christmas break, but we hope to have that completed by this summer,” he said.