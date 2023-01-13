Rev C B Moss remains in medically induced coma

REVEREND C B Moss remains in a medically induced coma after collapsing during the Majority Rule Day church service at St Agnes Anglican Church on Tuesday.

In a statement on Friday, his family gave an update on the prominent pastor’s medical condition.

“The family of Rev C B Moss continues to stand in faith for his full recovery as he remains in hospital having fallen ill while attending the Majority Rule church service on Tuesday at St. Agnes Church.

“Rev Moss’ family had an opportunity to consult with the medical professionals charged with his care. According to a senior and accomplished physician on Rev Moss’ medical team, ‘Remarkably by the Grace of God he is soldiering on.’ Rev Moss is showing positive response to tests and treatments given,” the statement said.

Rev Moss is still critically ill; however, his family is “confident” that healthcare workers will provide him with the necessary care.

The statement continued: “Currently, he remains in a medically-induced coma as a comprehensive plan of action has been established and is being executed. Although Rev Moss is critically ill, the family is confident that the healthcare professionals assigned to him will provide the necessary care to achieve the best outcome.

“Rev. Moss’ wife and family appreciate the outpouring of love and support thus far and ask those who know the virtue of prayer to continue to stand in the gap for Rev Moss.”