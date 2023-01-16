Murder victim ‘known to police’

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

A man who was known to police in connection with a previous murder was shot dead yesterday in the Flamingo Gardens area.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday police received information about gunshots being fired near Flamingo Gardens Park, Police Inspector Mckell Pinder said at the scene of the incident yesterday on Bahama Boulevard.

“Upon the officers’ arrival to the scene, they met the body of a male lying in the front of his residence. EMS (Emergency Medical Services) were contacted, where they examined the body and at that time they saw no signs of life,” Inspector Pinder said.

“So far we know that the deceased is known to the police and what we can say is that based on our preliminary investigation so far, the deceased was with two females when he was approached by two gunmen, who shot him about the body and fled the scene,” she said.

Inspector Pinder confirmed that the victim was not being electronically monitored, and despite being known to police with reference to a murder, police did not say if it was a retaliation killing.

“He was not being electronically monitored. However he is known to police with reference to a few matters, if I can say, with reference to murder and that’s what we know so far,” she said.

When asked if the victim’s death may have been in retaliation, Inspector Pinder said: “We cannot say at this time.”

Police also could not confirm the age of the victim.

This is the country’s fifth murder for the year according to The Tribune’s records.

On January 6, two men, including one who was on bail for murder, died after separate shooting incidents.

The first incident occurred around 2.30am that day.

According to police, a male victim was at a bar on Washington Street and Robinson Road when he was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by an unknown man.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask, fled on foot.

Police said the victim died on the scene.

A few hours later, police were investigating a shooting incident in Nassau Village.

Police said a 29-year-old man was at his residence on Lawson Street, Nassau Village, after 1pm, when he was approached and subsequently shot multiple times by two men who got out of a small Japanese-type vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS personnel, but later died, police said.

Police said they arrested a 30-year-old Nassau Village resident shortly after the shooting who is currently on bail for murder and is being monitored electronically.

The deceased was also being monitored electronically and on bail for murder, police said.

On January 2, a couple was shot dead as they slept. The incident took place in a home in Montell Heights. Police arrested two suspects shortly after the incident.

Investigations into the latest murder are continuing.